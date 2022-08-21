Twitter Reacts to Former Celtics MVP Candidate’s Demands

A few Boston Celtics alumni played in the Crawsover Pro-Am League game on August 20. Among them was Isaiah Thomas, who played for them from 2015 to 2017. The bigger headline was that Jayson Tatum and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James were slated to play too, which was going to attract a big crowd. Before the game started, Thomas went off, saying that the game would show audiences why Seattle, where the game took place, deserves an NBA team.

If today isn’t enough to show you WE need a NBA team in the city then I don’t know what will. Watch how crazy today is @NBA — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) August 20, 2022

Ever since the team was relocated to Oklahoma City, many have been begging for the league to bring back the Seattle SuperSonics, who played in the league from 1967 up until their relocation in 2008. Because it’s only been 14 years, there are still plenty of SuperSonics fans who want their team back. They expressed as much in response to Thomas’ tweet.

Other fans wondered why Los Angeles has multiple teams while Seattle does not have any.

Will never understand how LA has 3 teams and we have none pic.twitter.com/VuGTMl59xK — 〽️akell Rose🌹 (@MakellRose) August 20, 2022

While Keith Smith did not respond to Thomas’ tweet directly, he decreed that Seattle not having an NBA team is ridiculous.

It remains ridiculous that Seattle doesn't have an NBA team. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) August 20, 2022

Fans and media members aren’t the only ones who have been asking for Seattle to be given an NBA team again. Even players have openly requested that the NBA put a team back in Seattle.

Paolo Banchero Says Expansion in Seattle ‘Should be Mandatory’

While on Stephen Jackson’s and Matt Barnes’ podcast called “All the Smoke” on July 29, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft said that the NBA restoring the SuperSonics in Seattle would be a good look for them because of how passionate the fanbase is.

“I think it needs to happen. I think it should be mandatory. Not just because I’m biased, but because it’d be a great look on the NBA. It’s a great city. The fans there are crazy. If you get a team in Seattle, they’ll automatically be a top … not the top, but a top fanbase. Those games would be sold out right away.”

Play

Paolo Banchero | Ep 146 | ALL THE SMOKE Full Episode | SHOWTIME Basketball New ATS episode, same epic interview. This week the boys are joined by 2022 #1 overall pick and former Duke forward, Paolo Banchero who opens up about playing for Duke during Coach K's last season, making an epic Finall 4 run, and what. it was like being drafted first overall. Plus, he talks about expectations… 2022-07-28T16:00:15Z

Banchero was born and raised in Seattle, Washington, and was five years old when the team was relocated to Oklahoma City. He may not have been alive for very long while the SuperSonics were still playing in Seattle, but he would certainly know firsthand about the fans of Seattle since he lived among them.

The NBA has not added an expansion team since 2004, when they added the Charlotte Bobcats to form the league’s 30th NBA team. Whether the league is open to expansion or not remains to be seen.

Adam Silver Says Expansion Not Currently Being Discussed

Before Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Celtics and the Golden State Warriors, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver went on the record saying that while expansion is inevitable, it was not being discussed.

“We are not discussing that at this time,” Silver said. “As I’ve said before, at some point, this league will invariably expand, just not at this moment.”

#NBA commish Adam Silver on 🇺🇸 society issues and Brittney Griner in 🇷🇺 #NBAFinals2022 pic.twitter.com/dQW0uOPFxQ — Cam Inman (@CamInman) June 3, 2022

If and when the NBA expands, there’s no guarantee that Seattle is where the hypothetical expansion would take place. LeBron James has gone on the record saying that after his playing days are done, he would like to own an NBA team in Las Vegas.