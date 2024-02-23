Isaiah Thomas Makes Case for Why Celtics Should Bring Him Back

The last time Isaiah Thomas suited up for the Boston Celtics was in 2017. The last time he played in the NBA was in 2022 when he played for the Charlotte Hornets. Despite the hardship he’s gone through, Thomas still wants to be in the NBA. Better yet, he’s indicated that he would like to play for the Celtics again, even if he may never play, period.

When an X user named Bobby Lynn suggested that the Celtics use their last roster spot on Thomas, Thomas himself responded, explaining why the Celtics should look into it.

“My leadership alone would put this team over the hump! I don’t even have to play a single minute. Just give me a jersey LOL,” Thomas wrote via his X account.

Thomas led the Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2017 and finished top-5 in MVP voting that same year. He never reached those levels again after the Celtics traded him to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Since the trade, Thomas has been vocal about how much he loved his time in Boston.

The Celtics’ rotation is pretty much set, so if they brought him back, it would be more for sentimental value.

Isaiah Thomas Has Wanted Celtics’ Return for a While

Isaiah Thomas has not been secretive in his desire to play for the Celtics again. For yeas, he’s talked about coming back to the team. On March 8, 2022, Thomas talked about how he would love to return and how frustrating it is that the team hasn’t reached out.

“It’s hard to speak on because I’ve opened my arms to try to come back in so many ways,” Thomas said, per Celtics on NBC Sports Boston’s X account. “It’s not even about playing and trying to pick up where I left off. I’m past that moment, but I know there’s been times where I can help in that locker room. I’m not in there every day, so I can’t speak on what’s going on. This is from the outside looking in, but I’ve felt there’s been times where Brad (Stevens) could make a call and give me an opportunity, and it hasn’t happened.”

Thomas then delved into how his relationship with Boston as a city factors into his frustration.

“That’s very frustrating because of the relationship we have and the friendship we’ve been able to have over the years. I’ve felt like there’s been opportunities to make that happen and it hasn’t. That’s disappointing in a lot of ways because I love Boston and everything about the City of Boston, and the people who have shown me the most love is obviously from Boston.”

Celtics Had Interest in Isaiah Thomas Reunion in 2021

Whether the Celtics currently have a mutual interest in reuniting with Isaiah Thomas, they have in the past. NBA Insider Marc Stein reported that the Celtics once had interest in bringing him back in an August 2, 2021 story.

“Boston, I’m told, has interest in an Isaiah Thomas reunion, with new Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens known to be one of Thomas’ biggest fans.”

A reunion hasn’t happened, but Thomas has made it very clear on multiple occasions that he’d love one.