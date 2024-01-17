Isaiah Thomas Pinpoints the Moment He Knew the Celtics Were a Different Franchise

The Boston Celtics had just traded for Isaiah Thomas. It was February 19, 2015, when the Celtics acquired the 5-foot-9 point guard from the Phoenix Suns in a three-team trade. Expectations weren’t overly high for a team that was 20-31 at the time of the deal. Thomas was the final player chosen in the 2011 NBA Draft.

Thomas, of course, went on to become on of the most beloved players in franchise history. He played just two full seasons in Boston but was an All-Star in both. He made the franchise relevant again. Thomas originally was unsure how he’d fit in in Boston, but it didn’t take long before he knew he and the city were meant for each other.

Isaiah Thomas Knew the Celtics Were Different in a Game Against the Lakers

Thomas played his first game with the Celtics on February 22, 2015, on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers. He came off the bench and scored 21 points in 25 minutes in a 118-111 loss.

He may have scored more points and played more minutes, but Thomas was ejected. That’s when he knew the Celtics were different than the other NBA franchises.

Play

“Literally, it was Day 1,” Thomas said during an appearance on the “View From the Rafters” podcast. “I remember flying to Boston, meeting with Danny (Ainge), and taking my physical. He was telling me, ‘Man, this city is going to fall in love with you.’

“I’m not really hearing him because I just got traded. I’m thinking the Celtics is in rebuild mode, so I’m kind of hot about that. I’m not even knowing where my mind is.

“We played the Lakers the first game. I remember I ended up having a good game. I got ejected, but this is when I knew Boston was different.

“I’m walking back to the tunnel, I get back to the locker room, and I’m thinking people are going to be upset because I’m upset because I’m like I just lost us the game. I remember our former strength coach Bryan Doo is smiling, and I don’t know anybody at the time. I remember asking, ‘Why are you smiling? It’s a close game. I just got ejected.’

“He’s like, ‘The city of Boston is going to f-ing love you. That’s the energy and attitude the city of Boston loves.'”

Thomas Became an Instant Hit in Boston

Play

In Thomas’ two-plus seasons with the Celtics, he averaged 24.7 points. He had the best season of his 11-year career during the 2016-17 campaign when he put up a career-high 28.9 points.

For a few days, Thomas admitted he had no idea what Doo was talking about.

“At that point, everything was going in one ear and out the other,” Thomas said. “I don’t know what he’s really talking about.”

Then he played his first game at TD Garden in front of those Celtics fans.

“I had my first game a few days after that in the Garden, and I understood what he was speaking of,” Thomas said. “I had a standing ovation when I got subbed into the game, and I had never played a game in Boston.

“I think we played two games before we played back home, so when I experienced that my first few games of the homestand after I got traded, it felt like college. The energy felt like college. The love I got right away has been the same since that day. It’s been same way, no matter if I’m playing for the Celtics, no matter if I visit Boston, whether I’m on social media. The love has been so genuine.”