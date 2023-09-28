Ex-Celtic Isaiah Thomas Makes Signing Pitch After Damian Lillard Blockbuster Deal

Former Boston Celtics all-star Isaiah Thomas has let the world know who he’d like to play for given the chance. After the Milwaukee Bucks traded for Damian Lillard on September 27, as reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Thomas pitched himself as one of their reserves with their new roster outlined by the X account, “Hoops Central.”

When the Lillard trade takes effect, the Bucks will have multiple roster spots open. This late into the offseason, they have slim pickings. If a backup point guard is what they want, Thomas could certainly fill that spot if they think he’s the best option for them.

Thomas has not played in the NBA since the 2021-22 season with the Charlotte Hornets. Thomas is far from the MVP candidate he was during his heyday with the Celtics, but he showed himself to be productive with the Hornets, averaging 8.3 points while shooting 43.3% from the field and 39.7% from three.

The Bucks will probably evaluate their other options first, but at least they know that Thomas would like to play for them if given the chance.

Evan Turner Wants Jrue Holiday to Play for Celtics

After the Lillard trade was announced, former Celtic Evan Turner urged his other former team, the Trail Blazers, to buy out Holiday so that his former Philadephia 76ers teammate could join the Celtics via his X account.

Portland, buy Jrue out so he can sign to the Celtics I'm trying to see something real quick — Evan Turner (@thekidet) September 27, 2023

Turner played with Holiday from 2010 to 2013, then played for the Celtics from 2014 to 2016, then played for the Trail Blazers from 2016 to 2019. Though Turner is more likely than not joking, he evidently wants what’s best for the Celtics and believes that they are what’s best for Holiday. However, it appears his wishes won’t be granted, knowing that Holiday’s resume makes him desirable on the trade market.

That doesn’t necessarily mean the Celtics can’t get Holiday, as they could potentially acquire him via trade, but no way a player of his caliber would ever get a buyout.

Celtics to ‘Explore’ Possibility of Jrue Holiday Trade

On September 27, The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach reported that the Celtics were indeed interested in acquiring Holiday.

“Not a big surprise, but I’ve been told the Celtics are expected to explore the possibility of trading for Jrue Holiday,” Himmelsbach wrote via his X account on September 27.

Not a big surprise, but I’ve been told the Celtics are expected to explore the possibility of trading for Jrue Holiday. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) September 28, 2023

To pull off a trade for Holiday, the Celtics would have to start by including Malcolm Brogdon in a hypothetical trade, but it would take more than him, seeing how Brogdon will make $22.5 million for the 2023-24 season while Holiday will make $36.8 million. The Celtics would likely also have to give up one of Al Horford or Robert Williams III to complete the trade, which would be a little risky.

This is not the first time the Celtics have looked into acquiring Holiday, as the Celtics tried to get him during the 2020 NBA Offseason, per Farbod Esnaashari.

“Sources close to the Celtics revealed (Danny) Ainge sought to trade (Kemba) Walker, and Jrue Holiday was the target,” Enaashari wrote.

Of course, that was a different time where it could have been a Walker-for-Holiday trade straight up compared to now, where it wouldn’t be just one player traded in exchange for Holiday.