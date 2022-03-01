Isaiah Thomas Lands New NBA Contract With Celtics Foe: Report

Two days after his G League teammate Matt Ryan inked a deal with the Boston Celtics, former Cs standout Isaiah Thomas has landed himself an NBA contract of his own. On March 1, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the two-time All-Star point guard is signing a 10-day contract with the Charlotte Hornets.

This marks Thomas’ third 10-day deal of the season, previously appearing in five total games across short stints with the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks. Over the past week, the 33-year-old Washington native has averaged an outstanding 41.3 points across three games as a member of the Grand Rapids Gold of the G League, shooting 52.1% from the field and 42.5% from three. Thomas also chipped in with 6.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds for good measure. Per ESPN Stats and Information, his 46 point outing on February 26 is the most in a G League game this season.

The Hornets have dropped 11 of their last 13 games. With 19 games remaining in the season, they sit in 10th place in the Eastern Conference as they cling to hopes of a spot in the play-in tournament. Thin in the backcourt since dealing away reserve Ish Smith in the Montrezl Harrell trade, Thomas will look to help ease the load for former Celtics teammate Terry Rozier at point guard for the Hornets.

Thomas’ Outlook

Thomas rose to fame during his near three-year run in Boston where he established himself as a legitimate MVP candidate and fan favorite. The 5-foot-9-inch, 185-pound guard averaged 24.7 points per game during his Celtics tenure.

While perennial All-Star berths are likely no longer in Thomas’ future, he still remains a capable scorer in spurts. A career 18.0 points per game scorer, he netted 13-plus points in half of his games with the Lakers this season. Back in 2019-20 (his most recent full-time season with an NBA team), Thomas appeared in 40 games, knocking down a career-best 41.3% from beyond the arc.

