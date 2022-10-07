Former Celtics MVP Candidate Sounds Off on Draymond Green

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors landed himself in hot water when it was reported that he got into an altercation with teammate Jordan Poole. He got himself into more hot water when a video of Green’s altercation with Poole went viral, thanks to TMZ.

OH MY GAWD DRAYMOND pic.twitter.com/ufyNMpSM7G — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 7, 2022

Plenty of former and current NBA players have given their thoughts on the matter after the video of the fight hit the interwebs. Multiple former Boston Celtics had their thoughts on what had gone down between Green and Poole. This included former Celtics MVP candidate Isaiah Thomas. Thomas made it clear that he was not okay with Green’s actions while also stating that whoever leaked the video should be fired.

He’s gonna have to see me every time after this sucker punch. Damn. That ain’t it! And whoever leaked this should be fired too https://t.co/UCwNorEEya — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) October 7, 2022

Thomas followed that up by saying that even though he didn’t know what was being said during the altercation, Green should not have punched his own teammate, knowing that they are on the same side.

All I’m saying is you ain’t responding with a PUNCH if that’s somebody you really rock with!!! Especially after a PUSH. But I ain’t in the practice and I didn’t hear what was being said so ima leave that alone but DAMN — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) October 7, 2022

Evan Turner, who played with Thomas from 2015 to 2016, responded to Thomas’ tweet, leading to a friendly conversation between former teammates.

Ima try him 3 days in a row and if I ain’t up 2-1 after 3 then ima head home — Evan Turner (@thekidet) October 7, 2022

Hahaha killa you know how we get done. Ain’t none of that happening lol. Damn killa — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) October 7, 2022

‼️ — Evan Turner (@thekidet) October 7, 2022

Thomas and Green have never been teammates, but they have played in the all-star game together both in 2016 and 2017.

Evan Turner Made Joke About Green Incident

Turner, who played for the Celtics from 2014 to 2016, made a joke after seeing the video of Green’s altercation with Poole, shouting out former teammate Lance Stephenson, who Turner had briefly played with on the Indiana Pacers right before Turner joined the Celtics.

@StephensonLance this how I should’ve done you — Evan Turner (@thekidet) October 7, 2022

For those who may not be familiar, Turner and Stephenson reportedly got into a fistfight during practice, according to Adrian Wojnarowski, back when Wojnarowski was working for Yahoo Sports. The details sounded similar to the details of what went on before Green and Poole came to blows.

On the eve of this Eastern Conference series, the wobbling No. 1 seed punctuated its final playoff preparations in a most self-destructive way: Two Indiana Pacers dragged a cursing, cut Evan Turner out of the Bankers Life Fieldhouse court, untangling him from a practice-floor fistfight with teammate Lance Stephenson. Turner hadn’t been the first Pacer to lose his temper with Stephenson these tumultuous several weeks, and Stephenson’s relentlessly irritable nature suggests Turner won’t be the last. These scrapes aren’t uncommon in the NBA, but this confrontation had been weeks in the making and that reflected in the ferocity of the encounter, sources told Yahoo Sports.

Years later, it’s clear Turner, who has a reputation for being a pretty funny guy, has a sense of humor about what happened. Although, who knows if Stephenson feels the same way?

Evan Fournier Makes Bold Statement

Former Celtics guard Evan Fournier also gave some commentary on the situation. After watching the video of Green punching Poole, Fournier made it clear that he doesn’t think the two of them can be teammates again after something like that transpired.

There is no way you can get back to being teammates after a punch like that. — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) October 7, 2022

A common rationale for this altercation is that it happens among NBA players during practice. Fournier, who has played in the NBA since 2012, confirmed that while fights among teammates happen in the NBA, he also made it clear that he’s never seen something as violent as what happened between Green and Poole.