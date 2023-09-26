Ex-Celtic Jabari Parker Blasts ‘Watered Down’ NBA Culture

The Boston Celtics were the last NBA team Jabari Parker ever played for. After entering the league believed to be a potential NBA star, Parker now finds himself overseas, having signed with the Euroleague basketball team, FC Barcelona.

Parker explained why he decided to play overseas instead of trying to stick it out in the NBA while talking with Alex Molina of EuroHoops.net.

“I just want to be a part of something legitimate,” Parker said. “I want to be a part of ‘every game matters.’ Sadly, the NBA is a business, and there are 10-12 teams that try to win every game, and the other half try to get a Draft pick. Where does that leave good players? You either have to be super good or bad to lose games. It’s no excuse to see DeMarcus Cousins, Dwight Howard, or John Wall, guys who are potentially going into the Hall of Fame… seeing those guys not have a job?”

Parker then explained how certain factors affected his status in the NBA.

“We are seeing the league getting watered down, unfortunately. It’s a lot of things that are out of our control. Euroleague and the fans are expecting a lot, and we, as players, expect a lot from ourselves, and we want to compete.”

Injuries sadly took away what was a very promising career for Parker during his time with the Milwaukee Bucks, having torn the same ACL in a two-and-a-half-year span in 2014 and 2017. After not playing many minutes with the Celtics, Parker clearly wants to be somewhere where he can play.

Oshae Brissett Would Welcome Buddy Hield to Celtics

Oshae Brissett played with Buddy Hield from 2022 to 2023 in a one-and-a-half-year span. It appears that he would like a reunion with Hield in Boston if ever given the chance.

Brissett liked a post from an X account that goes by the name “Mike” that floated a Celtics lineup of Hield, Derrick White, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kristaps Porzingis.

Derrick White

Buddy Hield

Jaylen Brown

Jayson Tatum

Kristaps Porzingis pic.twitter.com/hFuwKiqnLQ — Mike (@MikeAdxx) September 21, 2023

On September 20, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that the Indiana Pacers had made Hield available in trade talks after the two sides failed to reach an agreement on an extension. The Celtics could trade Malcolm Brogdon for Hield straight-up, but that trade may not be so beneficial for the Celtics, given that Hield is mostly a one-dimensional sharpshooter. Even if he is one of the very best in the league.

Jayson Tatum Roasts Sixers After Playoff Win

During his September 26 appearance on LOLNetwork’s “Cold as Balls,” Jayson Tatum roasted the Philadelphia 76ers while talking with celebrity Sixers fan Kevin Hart.

When Hart said that one of the teams that stands in the way of the Celtics winning a championship is the Sixers, Tatum responded with the question, “Do they?”

Play

Tatum was making a joke, but the fact remains that since coming to the NBA in 2017, Tatum has faced the Sixers three times in the NBA playoffs – 2018, 2020, and 2023 – and has come up victorious every single time. The last time Tatum won, the Sixers came close to eliminating the Celtics, but Tatum’s resiliency kept the Celtics alive in the postseason.