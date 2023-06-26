Ex-Celtics Forward, Former No. 2 Pick Working Out for West Contender

The Boston Celtics aren’t the only ones that have made a sizable splash during these early stages of the NBA offseason, as the Phoenix Suns agreed to trade for star guard Bradley Beal previously of the Washington Wizards.

Now, considering their lofty payroll following the transaction, it appears they’re trying to fill out the rest of their rotation with some extra cost-efficient talents, and, per NBA insider Chris Hayes, they have opted to give former C’s forward Jabari Parker a workout later this week.

“Phoenix Suns will host a free agent workout on Wednesday featuring notables Jabari Parker and Stanley Johnson, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport,” Hayes reported via Twitter.

The second overall selection from the 2014 NBA Draft, Jabari Parker has been plagued by injuries throughout his professional tenure. Last he was seen in the association, the forward was donning the green and white threads of the Celtics from April of 2021 through January of 2022.

He would finish his time in Boston boasting averages of 5.3 points and 2.9 rebounds on 51.2% shooting from the field and 38.5% from deep.

For his career, he sports averages of 14.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting 49.4% shooting from the field.

Grant Williams ‘Top Target’ for Mavericks

Another Western Conference title hopeful also appears to be linked to a more recent Boston Celtics forward, as rumblings suggest the Dallas Mavericks could have their sights set on pursuing impending free agent Grant Williams.

In Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey’s eyes, not only should the 24-year-old be in consideration for the franchise, but, in fact, he and his shooting abilities should be their “top target” this summer.

“If he is indeed available, the Dallas Mavericks should pursue him with the mid-level exception they would have access to in the event Kyrie Irving re-signs and takes them over the salary cap. Dallas already landed a big man who can roll to the rim in Richaun Holmes on draft night (presumably with a trade exception it created earlier by trading Dāvis Bertāns).

“Now, the Mavs could use another big who can space the floor for Kyrie and Luka Dončić’s drives. Over the last three seasons, Williams has averaged 7.0 points and 1.2 threes, while shooting 39.7 percent from deep. And perhaps just as important, he’s shown a solid ability to defend centers and bigger wings,” Bailey wrote.

.@Grant2Will getting it done on both ends pic.twitter.com/77e1MiryS3 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 20, 2022

Seeing 79 games of action in 2022-23, Grant Williams went on to post career-best per-game averages in points (8.1), rebounds (4.6), and assists (1.7) while cashing in on 39.5% of his shot attempts from beyond the arc.

Despite his productivity, however, with the recent acquisition of Kristaps Porzingis, some such as the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach suggest that the forward’s tenure in Beantown could be coming to an end.

Should the Celtics opt not to re-up with the restricted free agent, the Mavs, along with the Magic and Pacers, are rumored to be interested in acquiring him.

Derrick Rose Listed as an Option for Celtics

Following the recent departure of Marcus Smart and the injury concerns of Malcolm Brogdon, it seems as though the once enviably deep backcourt rotation for the Boston Celtics could use some reinforcements.

According to Steve Popper of Newsday, one possible option Brad Stevens and company may wish to look at is veteran guard, Derrick Rose.

“There are contending teams — the Lakers, Suns, and Celtics or even a return to his hometown Bulls — who could have minutes available at point guard for Rose. He is healthy and has adjusted his game, becoming more of a three-point threat in recent years.”

Breaking: The Knicks are not picking up Derrick Rose's $15.6 million team option for next season, according to multiple reports on Saturday. He will now be a free agent. pic.twitter.com/NMngf0QvGm — ESPN (@espn) June 24, 2023

After the New York Knicks decided to turn down his option for the 2023-24 campaign, the former league MVP is now slated to hit unrestricted free agency this offseason.

Derrick Rose has spent the better part of the past three seasons in the Big Apple and has posted averages of 11.6 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 45.0% from the field and 37.3% from deep since 2020-21.