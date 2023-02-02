Jacque Vaughan Drops Truth Bomb After Being Dismantled By Celtics

On February 1, the Boston Celtics torched the Brooklyn Nets 139-96, further strengthening their credentials as the best team in the NBA.

When speaking to the media as part of his post-game press conference, Nets head coach Jacque Vaughan revealed his thoughts on how the Celtics took the game to his team, leading to a significant victory.

"They drove the basketball, got to our the rim. To a point where we put Day'Ron and Nik in together. I think that was a reflection of how they were able to drive. Nothing we didn't talk about before the game, the offensive rebounding, the driving component…I give Boston a lot of credit tonight, they bought it to us…They hit first, they hit hard, and it hurt," Vaughan said.

“They drove the basketball, got to our the rim. To a point where we put Day’Ron and Nik in together. I think that was a reflection of how they were able to drive. Nothing we didn’t talk about before the game, the offensive rebounding, the driving component…I give Boston a lot of credit tonight, they bought it to us…They hit first, they hit hard, and it hurt,” Vaughan said.

The Celtics never trailed in their contest against Brooklyn, jumping out to a 30-point lead in the first quarter before coasting to victory throughout the remainder of the game, courtesy of some stellar three-point shooting.

Kyrie Irving Wants To Figure Out The Celtics Blueprint

There’s no love lost between Kyrie Irving and Boston Celtics fans. However, it would appear that the superstar guard is now looking at his old team with envious eyes and is trying to figure out what is making them so successful.

During his own post-game press conference, Irving noted what he believes is driving Boston’s current elite form and spoke of his desire to see Brooklyn reach a similar level.

During his own post-game press conference, Irving noted what he believes is driving Boston's current elite form and spoke of his desire to see Brooklyn reach a similar level.

“As a competitor, I’m not going to stop until I figure out what this methodology is to the Boston Celtics right now and why they’re so hot. And I think I have a main reason which is how connected they are and, how much they’ve played together, how many minutes they’ve logged in together. And again, that chip on their shoulder. You can see it. You can feel it. And I think we just have to develop a tougher mentality here, and when we do that, I feel like we’ll be in better competition with them. I know we will,” Irving said.

Since moving to the Nets, Irving has failed to enjoy any tangible success, so it makes sense that he’s looking to his old team to potentially learn some lessons which he can help implement with Brooklyn’s current rotation.

Robert Williams Credits Celtics Star Duo’s Hunger

Throughout the current season, we’ve seen Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum take their games to new heights, with improvements being shown on both ends of the court. Following the Celtics mauling of Brooklyn, Robert Williams credited his two star teammates for their desire to bring success to the Celtics organization and the hunger with which they’ve approached each game.

"Carrying the team, man. They take all criticism. They take all the he say she say. But I love how they been responding. I feel like they hunger, know what I'm saying? Still p***** about last year," Williams said.

“Carrying the team, man. They take all criticism. They take all the he say she say. But I love how they been responding. I feel like they hunger, know what I’m saying? Still p***** about last year,” Williams said.

Tatum and Brown combined for 57 points against Brooklyn, along with 12 rebounds and 7 assists, as they earned victory within the first three-quarters of the game and gave Boston another marquee victory on their resume.