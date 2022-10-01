Massachusetts Natives Reflect on Playing for Celtics

The Boston Celtics have not had many Massachusetts natives who have played for them. That’s because not many Massachusetts natives have played in the NBA period. According to Basketball-Reference, only 44 NBA and ABA players combined are from Massachusetts. This offseason, the Celtics added two of them: Noah Vonleh and Jake Layman.

In an interview with Taylor Snow of Celtics.com, both Layman and Vonleh reflected on their connection to Massachusetts and the Celtics.

Layman voice his confidence in making the roster while talking about the connection he has to his hometown.

“I’m grateful for them to give me the opportunity to come in here and play for a roster spot,” Layman said. “I feel like I have an opportunity to make the team, as well. I’m not just here just to be here. And then to be back home is special. I grew up not too far from here, so it’s awesome to be back and see a lot of family and friends around.”

Vonleh reflected on who some of his favorite Celtics players were growing up.

“We used to watch the games all the time,” Vonleh said. “I liked a lot of players like Paul Pierce and Antoine Walker, and obviously a bunch of the other players like Tony Battie, (Tony) Delk, Wally Szerbiac, Walter McCarty. So I definitely was a Celtic fan growing up.”

Layman played for the Minnesota Timberwolves last season, while Vonleh will be playing in his first NBA action since playing for the Brooklyn Nets in the 2020-21 season.

Vonleh’s and Layman’s Connection

Snow brought up in his article that, although the two of them came up in Massachusetts around the same time, they rarely crossed paths on the basketball court. Nonetheless, Vonleh said that he knew who Layman was back then.

“If you’re one of the top guys and you’re another top player, you’re obviously gonna know who’s around and who’s coming up,” Vonleh told Snow. “So I heard about Jake and knew about him.”

Playing for the Celtics together also marks the third time Vonleh and Layman have become NBA teammates, as the two of them played together from 2016 to 2018 with the Portland Trail Blazers and then again with the Timberwolves during the 2019-2020 season. Layman singled out Vonleh as someone he could depend on.

“It’s great having him around,” Layman said of Vonleh. “Somebody that I can hang out with off the court, get food with, and chill with. So it’s nice to have a familiar face around.”

Layman and Vonleh are among the five training camp invitees competing for a roster spot on the Celtics, which include Brodric Thomas, Luka Samanic, and Justin Jackson.

Layman’s and Vonleh’s Chances of Making the Team

With Blake Griffin, who’s been signed to a guaranteed contract, joining the team, the Celtics now have 13 roster spots filled – Luke Kornet’s contract is partially guaranteed, but he is expected to make the team – leaving only two roster spots open.

Brian Robb of MassLive outlined who could potentially get the last two spots following the addition of Griffin on September 30. In his scenario, he believes both Layman and Vonleh

“One wing (Jackson or Layman) feels likely, and an additional big like Vonleh could be brought in if the team wants to have its bases covered against overexerting Al Horford.”

There is also the possibility that the Celtics have only one of the five players make the roster while leaving one last roster spot open. It’s also possible the Celtics may not have any of them make the roster and sign one or two other players off the market to fill out the backend of their roster.