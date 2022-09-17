Massachusetts Native Expected to Make Celtics Opening Day Roster

With the Boston Celtics training camp roster mostly set, the speculation regarding who will make the cut will be a topic of discussion for the next month or so until the Celtics announce their opening day roster. The candidates for the final three roster spots are Jake Layman, Noah Vonleh, Bruno Caboclo, Justin Jackson, Denzel Valentine, and Brodric Thomas – Thomas is not signed yet but is expected to fill in their last training camp spot, according to Brian Robb of MassLive.

On September 16, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston predicted that Layman will be among the two players who will make the final cut, while the Celtics will leave their last roster spot open.

“Now, if the question is who emerges with one of three currently open roster spots, my early guesses would be Jake Layman, Justin Jackson, and the Celtics keep the 15th slot open for maximum flexibility (and tax savings).”

Forsberg then relayed why he believes that the Massachusetts native will make the cut over the others.

“Layman was a steady reserve in Portland and Minnesota. He fits Boston’s schemes and does enough to mask his perimeter shooting woes.”

Layman is one of only two players competing for a spot who earned a multi-year contract after their first NBA deal expired, with the other one being Caboclo.

Jake Layman: Best of 2021-22 NBA Season

Layman’s NBA Career

Layman was selected 47th overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2016 NBA Draft before his rights were traded to the Portland Trail Blazers. Layman played three years for the Trail Blazers, where he broke out his third year with the team, averaging 7.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 0.7 assists while shooting 50.9 percent from the field and 32.6 percent from three during the 2018-19 season.

Play

Jake Layman 2018-19 Season Highlights

Layman then went on sign a three-year deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2019. Layman’s role got minimized in his three seasons with the Timberwolves, where his minute average went from 22 to 13.9 to 6.8 a game by his last year with the team.

Layman has played nine playoff games total spread out over the three years he played for the Trail Blazers. Overall, he averaged 1.9 points and 0.7 rebounds while shooting 42.9 percent from the field and 16.7 percent from three in 4.9 minutes a game.

Layman was on the Timberwolves’ roster when they made the playoffs last season, but he did not make an appearance in their first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Forsberg Explains Why He Believes Jackson Makes the Cut

Justin Jackson was the other player who Forsberg predicted to make the Celtics’ opening day roster. Forsberg explained why he believes Jackson will make the cut.

“Jackson has never quite tapped into his potential but got a call for a 10-day when the team was thin on bodies last year and then had a solid summer league.”

Jackson, who was on the Milwaukee Bucks’ roster when they won the title in 2021, played three games for the Celtics during the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League. In those three games, Jackson averaged 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and three assists while shooting 43.2 percent from the field and 32.1 percent from three, according to NBA.com.

This included one standout performance against the Golden State Warriors, where Jackson put up 24 points.

Play

Justin Jackson Highlights vs Golden State Warriors (24 pts) | 2022 NBA Summer League

These predictions may change over time once training camp and pre-season starts. Then, everyone will get to see who among those that are trying out deserve a spot on the team.