New Details Strengthen Celtics Chances of Acquiring James Harden: Report

Riding high off an opening-night victory over last season’s No. 1 seeded Milwaukee Bucks, the Boston Celtics may soon be adding even more firepower to their already explosive lineup. Not just any firepower, but three-time NBA scoring champion-type firepower.

Celtics Added to List of James Harden’s Preferred Landing Spots

James Harden trade rumors have been swirling for quite some time now. The perception to many has been that the former league MVP has had one foot out the door since Mike D’antoni moved on this offseason. First, it was the Brooklyn Nets who were pegged as the preferred destination for Harden. Now, as time has gone on, that list has continued to expand and on Thursday, reports surfaced that claim Harden has added two new teams to that list.

Sam Amick and Kelly Iko of The Athletic have reported that the eight-time All-Star would be open to a deal that would either send him to the Boston Celtics or Portland Trail Blazers.

Sources told The Athletic that the Houston Rockets guard has recently deemed the Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers among his preferred destinations. Brooklyn and Philadelphia were the first teams to receive that distinction back in mid-December, followed by Miami and Milwaukee being added in the weeks thereafter. While the Rockets are known to have had trade talks with teams that aren’t on Harden’s list, and Harden still has two seasons remaining on his deal with a player option worth $47.3 million for the 2022-23 campaign, his view of the situation will remain an important factor in any possible scenario. And with no deal in sight and his handling of the situation clearly complicating the trade market, it’s clear Harden has expanded his view of possible landing spots as a way to help facilitate his request. The viability of a possible deal with the Celtics or Trail Blazers is unclear at this time.

