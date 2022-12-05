Jaylen Brown’s Possible All-NBA Play Could Lead to Massive Pay Raise: Insider

Jaylen Brown is off to his best start as a pro in his seventh year with the Boston Celtics. As of December 5, Brown is averaging 27 points, seven rebounds, and 3.5 assists while averaging a career-high 50.9 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from three in 22 games. If Brown keeps this up, he could be in line to make an All-NBA team, which could potentially influence his next contract when his current one expires in 2024.

Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston outlined how much the Celtics could pay Brown in his next contract should he make his first All-NBA team.

“That extension could pay him roughly $290 million over five seasons, depending on where the cap lands for the 2024-25 campaign. With an All-NBA season, Brown could command a first-year salary starting at 35 percent of whatever the cap is that season, with current projections suggesting a $50 million starting salary.”

Forsberg then explained why it could be in everyone’s best interest to get such an extension agreed upon should Brown get an All-NBA nod.

“The Celtics would be securing Brown’s services before he could be courted by any rivals. Boston is still positioned to offer Brown more money than any other team in the summer of 2024, regardless of his All-NBA status in each of the next two seasons, but both player and team could get some much-coveted security.”

No one will know for sure if Brown will obtain such an achievement until the end of the season, and that will all depend on if he can keep this up.

Brown Says He Cares More About Team Success

After the Celtics defeated the Brooklyn Nets on December 4, Brown was asked his thoughts on possibly making an All-NBA team. Brown shot it down, saying what he cares about most is team success.

“I love to play this game, and I work hard, and I improve. To get caught up in accolades and how people feel, and the politics of the game, it’s not really my concern right now. I want to get to the playoffs, and I want to show what I can do there,” Brown said.

Brown made it abundantly clear that his focus, above all else, is to get back to the NBA Finals.

“I think I can play with the best of them. I know what my capabilities are. But my emphasis right now is on winning games and leading this team back to the Finals. So that’s where my point of emphasis is. Anything else that comes along, whatever. But I’m really focused on getting us back to the NBA Finals.”

Malcolm Brogdon Says Brown’s Playing Like an ‘All-NBA Guy’

Brogdon praised Brown while talking with reporters after the Celtics beat the Nets, saying that Brown is playing like an All-NBA player.

“He’s playing like an all-star, playing like an All-NBA guy,” Brogdon said. “I really think it’s that simple. He’s one of the best shooting guards in the NBA, so we’re relying on him to be that every night.”

Brogdon has heaped similar praise on Jayson Tatum, saying that he is the MVP frontrunner on November 30.

“It’s incredible, man,” Brogdon said. “We’ve gotten to play him a good amount in my career and he’s taken a giant step every year. And to play the way he did last year, to be in the MVP race at times last year, and then to take the jump he’s taken this year has been pretty incredible to watch. Undoubtedly, he should be leading the MVP race right now. He’s playing at a at a superstar level.”