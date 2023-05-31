Celtics Urged to Explore ‘Different’ Trade Offer Featuring Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics have some decisions to make in the near future. Most importantly, they have to decide if they want to pay Jaylen Brown good money to stay with the team or trade him.

Should they opt for the latter, The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor proposed a trade that would send Brown to the Portland Trail Blazers for younger assets.

“The Celtics should also consider a different foundation for a Portland trade: Brown to the Blazers for Anfernee Simons and the no. 3 pick,” O’Connor proposed.

O’Connor explained why the trade could be appealing to the Celtics.

“Simons is less of a playmaker than Lillard, but he was a super-efficient borderline-30-point-per-game scorer when he ran the show in games that Lillard missed this season. Simons is also more of a passer than Brown. Boston could also use that third pick in a separate trade or keep it to select a young playmaker such as the G League’s Scoot Henderson or Overtime Elite’s Amen or Ausar Thompson.”

Doing so would make the Celtics younger and save them money, but it could potentially set them back trading a two-time star in Brown for younger players who may not be ready to play for an Eastern Conference contender.

JJ Redick Asks if Celtics Should Pay Jaylen Brown Supermax

By making an all-NBA team this season, Brown is eligible for a supermax contract extension this summer. Because Jayson Tatum also made an All-NBA team, he is eligible for the same down the line.

On the May 30 episode of First Take, former NBA player JJ Redick openly questioned if the Celtics should give Brown that kind of contract after what transpired during the Eastern Conference Finals.

“I think Jaylen Brown is also a great player,” Redick said. “All-NBA, all that stuff. The question is, are you comfortable with the new CBA paying two players $600 million over the course of their contracts? Are you comfortable in two years if you keep this group together, essentially being hamstrung to make transactions because they’re at the second apron with the new CBA?”

Paying Brown that contract after how he played against the Miami Heat in the biggest game of the season raises fair questions. However, the fact remains that since Brown and Tatum have played together, they’ve reached the Eastern Conference Finals four times in the last six years and have made the NBA Finals.

Trading Brown could potentially hurt the Celtics chances of maintaining that consistent level of success.

Tari Eason Defends Jaylen Brown

After Brown’s performance in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason took to Twitter to defend the Celtics star.

“I’m sorry but none of y’all have (an) ounce of Jaylen brown game in y’all bag nor could any of y’all play in. NBA game (I don’t) even know bruh but the way we talk about people/all stars after one game on here is actually ridiculous,” Eason said on his personal Twitter.

Eason added that he doesn’t play favorites, but takes issue with what people say about players after one bad game.

“And let this be known I don’t care who wins or looses on another team or what happens I (just) feel like a lot of us put our heart and soul into this game and the shi y’all be saying after one game is a lil out of hand.”

Eason will be playing under former Celtics head coach Ime Udoka next season with the Rockets.