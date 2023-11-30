Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Makes Waves After Posting Viral Barstool Photo

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown caught the internet’s attention when he posted a picture of his and Kristaps Porzingis’ faces photoshopped on the movie poster for Step Brothers, a 2008 comedy starring Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly, in a compilation of four pictures on his personal Instagram page on November 29.

Brown also posted a caption with, “Bro better not touch my drums,” a reference to the film itself.

Brown has made it no secret that he has formed a strong rapport with Porzingis since the big man has arrived in Boston. As it turns out, Brown didn’t make the picture himself. He used the photoshopped picture Barstool Sports’ Dan Greenberg made on his X account on November 20.

holy shit Jaylen actually used it 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/9BHzrLXtSP pic.twitter.com/pRHvw3sEpT — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) November 29, 2023

Porzingis and Brown have formed some good chemistry both on and off the court. Both have shown that they can find the other when they share the floor. They showed as much when the Celtics played against the Milwaukee Bucks on November 22.

The two-man game between Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis was on full display last night against the Milwaukee Bucks: pic.twitter.com/BFuu9Q812U — Tomek Kordylewski (@Timi_093) November 23, 2023

It’s clear that the two have become fast friends since becoming teammates. While it’s cool to see that they’re friends, that could also pay some dividends for the Celtics’ playoff chances.

Jaylen Brown Praises Jrue Holiday After Win Over Bulls

After the Celtics beat the Chicago Bulls on November 28, Jaylen Brown praised Jrue Holiday in Holiday’s first game back with the Celtics.

"Jrue has been great. His versatility, what he's been known for, I think has helped me." Jaylen Brown praises Jrue Holiday's defense pic.twitter.com/tEzRnlK2Kq — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 29, 2023

“Jrue’s been great,” Brown told reporters, per Celtics on NBC Sports Boston’s X account. “Jrue’s versatility is what he’s been known for. I think he’s helped me all year. I think this is probably one of my better defensive years on the ball and off the ball.”

Brown elaborated further on Holiday’s impact on him, specifically his own individual defense.

“I think that I definitely picked up off his energy. So anytime Jrue is on the floor and making those reads, I’ve definitely learned a lot, and I’m looking forward to our growth as a team,” Brown said. “His energy level, his presence on defense, I think, has also helped me be a better defender this year because I’ve been doing a lot better job in that area.”

Holiday came to the Celtics as the designated Marcus Smart replacement because of his abilities as a defender and playmaker. They may not be the exact same player, but much like Smart, Holiday

Kristaps Porzingis Talks About Possible Return Date

Kristaps Porzingis joined Mike Gorman and Brian Scalabrine for the Celtics broadcast when they played against the Bulls on November 28. Porzingis then gave an update on his injury and when he thinks he’ll return to the team.

Kristaps Porzingis joins the broadcast! He gives Mike and Scal an update on his injury Tune in 📲https://t.co/QynkWWBPgj pic.twitter.com/kLjqDAsaqz — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 29, 2023

“The calf is feeling good. I think, very soon. Very soon. Not 100 percent sure if it’s going to be next game, but hopefully right after that.”

The Celtics play the Philadelphia 76ers on December 1, then play the Indiana Pacers on December 4. That game is also the In-Season Tournament’s quarterfinals, which would make Porzingis’ return all the more necessary. The Celtics have won their last two games without Porzingis, but his presence has made them better when he’s on the floor.