Jaylen Brown Gives Brutally Honest Reason Why Celtics are Faltering

To say the Boston Celtics are struggling at the moment may be putting it lightly. The team sits at .500 with eight games remaining before the All-Star break, as defensive lapses continue to strike the shorthanded Cs with regularity. Allowing 43 points to Nikola Jokić on Tuesday, Boston responded by surrendering another 40-point showing the following day, this time to Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young. The NBA’s 10th-leading scorer led his Hawks to a 122-114 victory, handing the Celtics their 11th loss in their last 17 games.

Jaylen Brown: Celtics Not as Connected or Physical as in Past Years

Following the defeat, Jaylen Brown made no qualms about his team’s defensive struggles. The likely first-time All-Star admitted that Boston’s efforts and dynamic are way off when compared to previous years.

“It’s a team dynamic, and this year we aren’t as connected as past years as we have been,” Brown said. “This year, we aren’t as physical as in past years. This is a unique year and we’re a unique team, a new team, a young team and we are trying to put the pieces together.”

Brown notes that while his Celtics have had their highs this season, their on-court product remains very much Jekyll and Hyde at the moment.

“I think that we’ve won a lot of games and played tremendous against some good teams and against some other teams we haven’t, but we just got to find some consistency and I know it’s probably tough to watch,” he admitted. “S*** it’s tough to play, but I think that there’s a lot to learn and improve on moving towards the future.”

Tristan Thompson: ‘We are the Hunted’

Brown wasn’t the only Celtics player to voice his displeasure following the loss to Atlanta. Veteran Tristan Thompson essentially piggybacked on JB’s take, further bringing to light concerns over accountability.

“For us as players, we’re all out there. When we’re in a defensive stand, we can all see what’s going on. I think that’s what we need to start doing. Keep holding ourselves accountable,” Thompson said. “I think it’s about time that we kind of light a fire under each other’s ass.”

A former NBA champion, Thompson isn’t afraid of being the guy to call out teammates if need be.

“If I see something or a guy slacking, I’m going to say something,” the big-man stated. “I think it’s the same thing vice versa. When we start doing that, that’ll help bring more consistency to our team and I think that will lead to more games where we should get the W.”

Despite dropping to fifth in the Eastern Conference standings, Thompson believes that the aura around the storied franchise precedes itself and that Boston’s recent playoff success hasn’t helped make any friends along the way.

“We are no longer the hunters. We are the hunted,” Thompson proclaimed. “Three Conference finals in four years. With having that kind of success, teams circle us on their calendar.”

Thompson, Brown and company will have redemption on their minds on Friday night, as they re-welcome Atlanta back into the Garden.

