Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Reveals Extent of New Injury

Jaylen Brown put up one of his best performances against the Boston Celtics when they beat the New Orleans Pelicans on January 11. However, in his postgame interview, Brown revealed that he sustained a new injury during the game.

“I tweaked my groin a little bit, so I was done. I’m going to get it looked at after the game and get ready for the next one,” Brown said. He then elaborated and how the medical team will approach his injury going forward “They’ll get my treatment. I’ll go through my routine and see what it looks like for tomorrow.”

"It's a long season, you just gotta stay the course."@FCHWPO caught up with @tvabby after his 41 point night, and mentions that he tweaked his groin late in the game 😬 (we'll keep you updated). pic.twitter.com/O1OD6sfukw — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 12, 2023

Brown has managed to stay healthy throughout the first half of the season. Of the 42 games the Celtics have played, Brown has appeared in 40 of them. Over the past two seasons, Brown has suffered injuries that caused him to miss quite a few games. Brown suffered a hamstring injury early on during the 2021-22 season, which was after he tore a ligament in his wrist that sidelined him for the rest of the 2020-21 season.

Celtics Injury Report Against Nets

Though Brown revealed that he had suffered a groin injury, it appears as though it won’t a long-term serious issue. Brown was listed on the report as questionable against the Brooklyn Nets. Along with him were Danilo Gallinari and Al Horford, who were both listed as out.

The Nets will be without Kevin Durant, who recently suffered an MCL sprain in his right knee.

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has been diagnosed with an MCL sprain in right knee and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 9, 2023

Though Brown was listed on the injury report, Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III were not, indicating that they should be available against the Nets.

Outside of Williams getting surgery on his knee, Gallinari tearing his ACL, and Horford sitting out on back-to-backs, the Celtics have been mostly healthy overall as a team this season. Even Malcom Brogdon, who came to Boston with a reputation for being injury-prone, has played in 36 of their 43 games thus far.

With the season halfway over, their fortunes could change for the worse, but with Williams back after an extended absence, the Celtics may finally get a extended look at how the team plays with mostly everyone back.

Brown Believes the Best is Yet to Come From Him and Tatum

After the Celtics defeated the Pelicans, Brown told reporters during his postgame interview that, despite this being the best both he and Brown have done both as a duo and as leaders, he believes they csnr each another level.

“I don’t think this is the best you will see,” Brown said. “So far, I think this is the best individually that we both have come out and played and led our team this season…I definitely think we got other limits to reach in the future, in our career. And this is just a part of the process is right now trying to still learn and figure things out. So I’m interested to see how he continues to grow, I continue to grow over the years.”

"I don't think this is the best you will see… we got other limits to reach." JB talks about his relationship with JT and how they will continue to improve together 👊 pic.twitter.com/rSlA8wBcYd — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 12, 2023

Both Tatum and Brown are making strong cases to return to the all-star game this season. Should that happen, Tatum would make his fourth all-star team while Brown would make his fourth. If the Celtics have the best record two weeks before the all-star game, Joe Mazzulla will join them.