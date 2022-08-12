Jaylen Brown Possibly Hinting at Fractured Relationship With Celtics

After Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown’s name came up in trade rumors involving Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant, many speculated that the Celtics offering him for Durant could potentially damage the long-term relationship between Brown and the team. Steve Bulpett’s recent chat with a league executive refutes that notion.

“I think Jaylen IS long term,” the executive told Bulpett. “If they want him long-term and they’re going to pay him the contract he deserves, I think he’s all-in on Boston. From everything I’ve been told, Jaylen’s a loyal guy. I know frustration can happen when things aren’t going well, and I think we saw some of that earlier in this past season.

“But when you take a step back and look at things, I think he wants to be there. And any problems that could ever happen with that relationship would probably have to come from him getting the idea that they’re not in on him. And right now, I don’t see that from the Celtics. I think they know what they have in Jaylen — now and for the future — and they want to keep that going.”

This would go along with all the reports that Brown is happy in Boston. However, one of Brown’s most recently liked tweets would indicate that maybe this recent report does not reflect his current thought process.

This tweet that Brown liked questioned the credibility of the executive who spoke to Bulpett because the person did not believe the executive knew firsthand what Brown’s mental state was.

Kurt Helin later responded to the tweet and explained how processes like these work in the NBA.

Helin Explained How Executives Know What They Know

When this Twitter user asked Helin how exactly would an executive know what Brown’s thought process is, Helin explained that executives check in with player’s camps to see if they may potentially be unhappy where they are with their current team to see if a trade is a possibility.

You don't think executives of other teams check with agents/friends/whoever to judge the mental state of players they may want to chase via trade or free agency? To see if they are happy or may be open to a move? — Kurt Helin (@basketballtalk) August 12, 2022

At the end of the day, Jaylen Brown has been a 20-point scorer in the NBA for the past three seasons, and he’s only 25 years old. He’s a desirable trade asset, so teams will ask about his trade availability. Especially if there’s a commotion that he may not be happy in Boston.

All indications are that he is, but liking tweets like that will make one speculate about what his long-term prospects are with the Celtics. One of his teammates spoke up about the rumors involving Brown.

Grant Williams Gave His Thoughts on Brown

After speaking with children during the Jr. Celtics camp, Grant Williams was asked how he felt about the trade rumors involving Brown. Williams responded by talking about the business side of the NBA while also praising Brown’s mindset and value as a player.

“I feel like JB is mature in his mindset, and he knows that. I talk to him, texted him, reach out of as often as I can. It’s one of those things. It’s the league. It’s a business. It’s one of those things that you can’t be discouraged by because we love JB. It also shows how valuable he is.”