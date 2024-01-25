Jaylen Brown Gets Real on Ex-Celtic Terry Rozier Joining the Heat

The Miami Heat acquired former Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier on January 23. With the Heat about to face the Celtics on January 25, Jaylen Brown gave his thoughts on his former teammate joining Boston’s rival.

"I think they get better, for sure." Jaylen Brown reacts to Terry Rozier being traded to Miami Heat pic.twitter.com/ChuSGac0g7 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 24, 2024

“I think Terry is already a native of Miami, so I think it definitely made sense,” Brown joked with reporters, per Celtics on NBC Sports Boston’s X account. “So I’m happy for him. He kind of fits in (to what) their culture represents…Tough, competitor, physical, and that type of mindset. Playoff experience, I think it goes a long way.”

Brown then elaborated on what Rozier brings to the Heat.

“I think they get better for sure. Terry’s athleticism, playoff experience, all that type of stuff, I think he’ll fit right in.”

Brown and Rozier played on the Celtics together for three years from 2016 to 2019. In their time together, they made two Eastern Conference Finals appearances and won at least one playoff series in those three years.

Rozier has not played in the playoffs since leaving the Celtics, but with Miami’s title aspirations, his postseason return may be on the horizon.

Jaylen Brown’s Thoughts on Breaking Luka Doncic’s Ankles

When the Celtics faced off against the Dallas Mavericks, Jaylen Brown crossed over Luka Doncic in one of the game’s biggest highlights.

JAYLEN BROWN DROPS LUKA. pic.twitter.com/8TMXJupPND — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 23, 2024

The Athletic’s Jay King reported via his X account that Tim Hardaway Jr. was mad that the highlight was played on the Mavericks’ jumbotron.

Tim Hardaway Jr. was furious at the Mavericks Jumbotron operators for showing a replay of the Jaylen Brown crossover on Luka Doncic. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) January 23, 2024

During his postgame press conference, Brown expressed his shock that the Mavericks did that.

"Somebody needs to get fired if they did that" 😂 Jaylen Brown had a great reaction when he found out the the Mavs showed a replay of his crossover on the jumbotron pic.twitter.com/mQLCmG4slo — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 23, 2024

“I didn’t even notice that. Somebody’s going to get fired if they did that. That’s crazy,” Brown said, per Celtics on NBC Sports Boston’s X account.

Brown also delved into how he executed that very play on Doncic.

“Just being aggressive. That’s all there was. It’s basketball. Getting in between the lines, a lot of stuff happens. Credit to him for attempting to play some sort of defense, but it was just me being aggressive. That was it, and you know, you could be on the other side of that at any point so, just a good play.”

The Celtics’ win that night marked their third consecutive victory over the Mavericks.

Derrick White’s Thoughts on Terry Rozier Trade

Jaylen Brown wasn’t the only one who gave his thoughts on Rozier joining a Celtics rival. Derrick White also talked about the trade, praising Rozier and the impact he’ll have on Miami.

“A guy that has done a lot in this league and can score from all three levels, and defensively, he competes,” Derrick White told MassLive’s Brian Robb. “So he’s a really good player, and he’ll make them a good team.”

Rozier has not been to the playoffs since he last played for the Celtics in 2019. However, he will play for the one team that arguably has given the Celtics the most trouble since 2020. The Heat have beaten the Celtics twice in their last three playoff matchups since 2020. The one time the Celtics beat them came down to the final seconds of Game 7.

Even if it will have been five years since he’s been to the playoffs, Rozier has proven he can contribute.