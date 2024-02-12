Jaylen Brown Gives His Side of the Story After Tussle With Duncan Robinson

When the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat get together, there’s usually some added intensity. Such was the case on Sunday, February 11.

With 7:54 left in the third quarter, Boston’s Jaylen Brown got tangled up with Miami’s Duncan Robinson. Brown appeared to have shoved Robinson to the floor while attempting to break free from their arms getting tangled. He was slapped with a technical foul. After the game, Brown gave his side of the story, saying the Heat players have a reputation of “mucking up” the game.

Jaylen Brown on Duncan Robinson: He Won’t Do It Again

Jaylen Brown weighs in on his scuffle with Duncan Robinson and the flagrant foul pic.twitter.com/EmyFUFthuF — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 11, 2024

The Celtics, owners of the NBA’s best record, hit the road again Sunday after playing their last seven games at TD Garden. They faced the team that prevented them from making a second straight trip to the NBA Finals last year by embarrassing Boston on its home court in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

While there wasn’t nearly as much on the line Sunday, there were fireworks when Derrick White lobbed a pass into Brown with Robinson defending. Arms got tangled, and Brown aggressively tried to break free, sending Robinson to the floor.

Brown was slapped with his flagrant foul, but he later said he saw nothing wrong with what he did.

“I’m OK with it,” Brown said postgame. “It was no issue for me. I think (Robinson) knew exactly what he was trying to do, trying to get tangled up because he didn’t want to play defense. They called the foul, but he was still trying to hang on. I was trying to get my arm free.

“Miami’s known for being physical. Miami’s know for getting away with that stuff, kind of mucking up the game. At the end of the day, you gotta protect and own your space. I felt like Duncan Robinson knew what he was doing there. I bet you he won’t do it again.”

Former Celtic Eddie House Agrees With Brown

"We shouldn't all be friends!" Eddie House had no issues with things getting chippy down in Miami pic.twitter.com/yJLKj8YlJc — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 11, 2024

Eddie House, a member of the Celtics’ last championship team in 2008 and current analyst for NBC Sports Boston, said he had no problem with what Brown did. While Brown was booed for his actions in enemy territory, House said Brown is not a dirty player.

“I don’t think Jaylen is a dirty player,” House said after the game. “Things are happening, and you feel a certain way. You feel like teams have been getting away with a little extra at times. Then, when you do yours, it might look dirty, but at the same time, you gotta stand your ground.”

House said players don’t have to like each other. He said there are times when things will get chippy on the court, and he’s good with it.

“That’s real basketball right there,” House said. “We shouldn’t all be friends. Let’s get that clear. I don’t know you. You don’t know me. I ain’t never kickin’ with you. We ain’t never go out to eat. I don’t know what your mama’s name is.

“We don’t have to be partners. We can respect each other out on the court, but we don’t have to be like, ‘Hey, I’m gonna pick you up when you fall down’ or ‘My bad’ for the foul upside your head. Nah, nah, we ain’t doing none of that. It ain’t happening like that.”