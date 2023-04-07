Jaylen Brown’s House: Where Does the Celtics Star Live?

Jaylen Brown was selected third overall by the Boston Celtics in the 2016 NBA draft. The Marietta, Georgia, native had been at the University of California, Berkeley for one year before getting drafted and moving across the country to Massachusetts. Since then, his mother and brother have both moved to the Bay State as well.

Here’s what you need to know about Jaylen Brown’s house:

Jaylen Brown Bought a Luxurious 7-Bedroom Home in Wellesley, Greater Boston for $7.8 Million

In 2020, after he’d signed a four-year, $115 million contract extension per NBC Sports and other sources, the shooting guard bought a new home.

According to Realtor, the Celtics star bought his home during the break in the 2020 season due to the pandemic. The mansion is located in Wellesley, Massachusetts, a town in Greater Boston around 15 miles southwest of Boston. The luxurious home, which he reportedly purchased for $7.8 million, has seven bedrooms and eight-and-a-half bathrooms and is located on 1.53 acres.

“This unique residence features a modern and clean white brick exterior, both elegant and inviting,” Realtor described. The home, which took three years to build, has a “handcrafted covered patio with oversized fireplace and views of the pristine landscaping, stone walls, patios, inground hot tub, tennis court and an additional lot.” In terms of the farmhouse-style interior, highlights are “11-foot beamed ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the home with natural light.”

The community of Wellesley is an affluent one and Brown counts several Celtic stars and execs as his neighbors in the town, prompting some Wellesley residents to refer to the team as the Swelltics. Malcolm Brogdon and Brad Stevens are also reported to have homes in Wellesley, according to The Swellesley Report.

However, Brown recently complained about the traffic in Boston so he might eventually consider moving closer to TD Garden if he stays with the Celtics. “It took almost 2hrs to get to the game yesterday I live 15 minutes away Boston traffic was so bad I’m still traumatized and felt the need to tweet this lol,” he shared on January 20, 2023.

Jaylen Brown Said He Was Worried About Moving to Boston at First Due to a Difficult Introduction But Now Has Changed His Tune & His Mother & Brother Now Live in the City

Brown had a rocky start in Boston, sharing that he wasn’t sure how he’d fit in after he got “booed” by Celtics fans when he was drafted. “I scared was here when I first got here,” Brown told Boston 25 News’ Kerry Kavanaugh. “When I first got here, my first introduction, they kind of like, booed me. The weather, the lack of familiarity, the reputation, you know, everything that you could think that was going through my head at the time.”

However, he’s said he since feels much more like part of the community, especially after taking on some philanthropic work in the community. “My friends, they come in town, they talk about Boston,” he revealed. “I mean, Boston is this and that and I find myself defending [the city].”

Brown isn’t alone in that work, as his brother and mother both live in Massachusetts now and work with the foundation he launched called 7uice Foundation. His mother Mechalle Brown, a Michigan native, is listed as an adjunct instructor in the faculty directory of Boston’s Cambridge College. His older brother Quenton Brown lists Greater Boston as his place of residence on his LinkedIn profile.