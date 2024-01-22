Jaylen Brown Laughs Off Embarrassing Blunder After Win Over Rockets

The Boston Celtics bounced right back after suffering their first home loss of the season. Jaylen Brown had quite the bounce-back game, too.

Brown had had a triple-double in a 116-107 victory over the Houston Rockets two days after the Denver Nuggets handed Boston its first home loss of the season. While he finished with 13 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists, not all went according to plan for Brown, who laughed off his failed pass to himself on the game’s opening play.

Jaylen Brown Laughs About His Early Miscue

"It looked great in my head… Not so much in real life" JB talks about what happened on the first play when he tried to throw it off the backboard to himself 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/TAMSeItY1C — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 22, 2024

The Celtics were looking to avoid their second two-game losing streak of the season when they played in Houston on Sunday, January 21. Fresh off the 102-100 loss to the Nuggets, the Celtics needed to get back on track on the road against the Rockets.

Brown opened the game looking to set the tone early. It just didn’t happen.

Brown dribbled to the foul line and lobbed a would-be pass to himself off the backboard. He rushed in to slam it home, but the ball sailed over his outstretched arm and into the arms of a Rockets player.

Play

“It looked great in my head,” Brown said postgame. “I worked on it a little bit, but I just didn’t have the legs tonight. My legs was cooked. It looked great up here (points to his head), though, but not so much in real life.”

Despite the miscue, Brown put together a strong performance, making six of his 14 shot attempts en route to his third career triple-double. He was one of four starters to reach double figures in scoring. Kristaps Porzingis led the way with 32. Derrick White followed with 21, while Jayson Tatum added 18. The Celtics played without Jrue Holiday (right elbow sprain) and Al Horford (rest).

The Celtics Jump Right Back Into Action Without Porzingis

#NEBHInjuryReport for tonight at Dallas: Kristaps Porzingis (right knee inflammation) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 22, 2024

The Celtics look to begin another win streak right away when they travel to face the Dallas Mavericks on Monday in the second half of a Texas back-to-back. Holiday and Horford should be back in action, as Porzingis (right knee inflammation) is the only player listed on the early injury report. Porzingis is listed as out.

The Celtics have been cautious with their big man all season. He suffered a calf injury earlier this season and also played with a sprained ankle. Porzingis has had health concerns throughout his playing career. He sat out the entire 2018-19 season with a torn ACL. He has played more than 57 games in a season just once since then.

Porzingis would much rather be on the court, but he knows the team’s ultimate goal is to have him healthy for its postseason run.

“Of course, the big picture, the long term, is what is the main focus, and that’s it,” Porzingis told NBC Sports’ Chris Forsberg earlier this month on an episode of the “Celtics Talk” podcast. We’re focused on that and doing the daily work necessary to get there.”

Porzingis has been outstanding since coming to Boston in an offseason trade. He’s averaging 19.5 points and 6.8 rebounds this season.