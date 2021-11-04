Jaylen Brown: We ‘Didn’t Need’ Marcus Smart’s Criticism

After beating the Orlando Magic 92-79, Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown addressed Marcus Smart calling him out by name after Monday’s dramatic loss to the Chicago Bulls.

The Celtics, in the midst of a three-game road trip, got off to a good start at Orlando. In the wake of Smart blasting All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Brown moments after Boston’s colossal meltdown at TD Garden — where they coughed up a 19-point lead in the second half en route to a 128-114 beatdown by the Bulls.

Jaylen Brown On Marcus Smart’s Criticism: ‘Something That We Probably Didn’t Need’

Brown bounced back with a game-high 28 points on 10-of-17 attempts, five rebounds, and three assists against the Magic. But didn’t hold back in his retort to Smart, who Jaylen addressed in public for the first time.

“In the midst of trying to win games, it’s something that we probably didn’t need,” Brown said talking about Smart’s comments after the Celtics win, Wednesday night. “But, we all communicate and talk to each other. So, we’re always trying to find ways to win and I’m open to any and everything when guys bring it to me, coaching staff. I’m always watching film trying to better myself and be a better basketball player and find ways to make my teammates better. So, it felt good to get a win today.”

Brown, who was scheduled to speak after Smart’s media availability after losing to the Bulls, per Celtics PR, declined to speak, Monday night.

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart Spending Time Together

However, Jaylen says the two have spoken to one another since Marcus’ remarks over the All-Star pairing not passing the ball enough and believes it’s the beginning of what he believes will be a productive regular season for the two.

“We definitely have spent a lot of time with each other, which makes it good to be able to talk to somebody but also it’s a lot of ups and downs that you go through that we’re family and things like that,” Brown said about his relationship with Smart. “I think we have healthy conversations moving forward. Like I said, the energy is just focusing on winning, that’s it.”

For Jaylen, making his teammates better, including his All-Star counterpart in Tatum, is the best place to start. But reminded the media that he, too, is still growing as a player and maturing as a team leader.

“I can do a lot of things better,” Brown said. “Try to find ways to get guys going, talking to Jayson trying to find ways to get him going. Just making our teammates better; I think that’s part of being a leader and things like that. I still have a lot of growth to do that I’m actively working on. But, that’s my challenge and I’m focusing on that energy. Just continuing to watch film and get better and see how I can make my teammates better.”

