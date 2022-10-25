Celtics Superstar Issues Powerful Message on Kanye West Relationship Amid Backlash

Donda Sports is a sports agency owned by controversial rapper Kanye West, who recently changed his name to Ye. The agency also has only two clients, Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams and Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics. West has always been a controversial artist but has gotten himself in a lot of hot water following antisemitic comments over the last few weeks.

Amongst all the backlash that West is getting and those who have any association with him, Brown himself issued a statement of his own in an exclusive interview with The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn. While Brown made it clear he’s staying with Donda Sports, he had this to say to Washburn.

“First, I don’t condone any hurt, harm, or danger toward any group of people or individuals whatsoever,” Brown told Washburn. “I’ve been a member of my community, trying to uplift my community, and I’m going to continue to do that.”

Brown also detailed why he joined the agency in the first place, which goes beyond having an association with West.

“The reason why I signed with Donda Sports, it represented education, it represented activism, disruption, it represented single-parent households, and a lot more people are involved in something like that. A lot of people that I work with, work with their families, build love and respect for, spending time in the summer. A lot of people involved. That’s what the organization from my vantage point from Donda Sports represented.

“I think it continues to represent that and it’s a sensitive topic for a lot of people. But a lot of stuff you see me doing in the community and you’ve already seen me doing in the community is a direct translation from what that organization has stood for.”

Brown’s Thoughts on West

When asked about what he thinks of West and his recent antics, Brown made it clear that the rapper is going through a lot.

“He’s someone who’s obviously dealing with a lot of adversity that’s in front of him right now and everybody can see it and it’s public. But a lot of people in the world are dealing with adversity and things that are going on that’s in front of them and they need help. It’s a lot going on right now.”

Brown also made it clear to Washburn that he does not approve of what West has said in the slightest, but made it clear that working through issues requires people working through everyone.

“It’s tough to speak on because everybody is going to form their own opinions about what you have to say, but I look at people that I’ve been around, family, friends that you love,” he said. “To me, it’s unconditional. To me, as they’re working through problems, we’re working through it in unison.”

West’s Appearance in ‘The Shop’ Won’t Air

Earlier in October, West participated in an episode of “The Shop,” which is run by Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. However, following West’s antisemitic remarks, the show decided not to air the episode.

James’ business partner Maverick Carter had this to say via Andscape on October 12 following their decision not to air the episode.

“Yesterday we taped an episode of ‘The Shop’ with Kanye West. Kanye was booked weeks ago and, after talking to Kanye directly the day before we taped, I believed he was capable of a respectful discussion and he was ready to address all his recent comments,” Carter said. “Unfortunately, he used ‘The Shop’ to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes.

“We have made the decision not to air this episode or any of Kanye’s remarks. While ‘The Shop’ embraces thoughtful discourse and differing opinions, we have zero tolerance for hate speech of any kind and will never allow our channels to be used to promote hate.

“I take full responsibility for believing Kanye wanted a different conversation and apologize to our guests and crew. Hate speech should never have an audience.”