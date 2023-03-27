Recent Jaylen Brown Prediction Would Have Significant Impact on Celtics Future

Recently, concerning questions pertaining to Jaylen Brown‘s future with the Boston Celtics have come to light.

The two-time All-Star recently made some choice remarks during a recent interview with The Ringer’s Logan Murdock, stating that he doesn’t know what his future will wind up looking like, suggesting that there’s a possibility he may not end up being a Celtics-lifer.

Now, whether he actually plans on leaving Boston at some point down the road is anyone’s guess at this time.

However, a recent prediction made by Bleacher Report could have a major impact on the wing’s future should it wind up becoming a reality. Writer Dan Favale believes Jaylen Brown will end up being selected to his first All-NBA team this season which, in turn, would give him the opportunity to strike on a major payday with his next extension.

“Jaylen Brown has a ton of money on the line as we start deliberating All-NBA bids,” Favale wrote. “If he makes one of the three teams, he’ll be eligible to ink a four-year supermax extension worth a hair under $218 million. Merely having the ability to sign that deal would go a long way toward clarifying his future with the Boston Celtics. At the moment, there’s not too much cause to fret over ambiguous comments. Without a first-career All-NBA nod, he can only put pen to paper on an extension that nets him a 120 percent raise. It makes all the financial sense in the world for him to hit free agency in 2024.”

Despite the unsavory chatter revolving around the Celtics star, Jaylen Brown still finds himself in the middle of easily the best season of his already impressive NBA career. Through 63 games played, he is posting immaculate averages of 27.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals on 49.4% shooting from the floor.

With his production, he appears to be well on his way to an All-NBA team which, in the eyes of Favale, would be a positive for those hoping to see Brown re-up with the Celtics for years beyond his current deal.

Jaylen Brown Will Have Options Outside of Celtics

Considering his recent comments, it should come as no surprise that speculation regarding possible landing spots outside of the Celtics organization has already begun.

In a recent piece penned by Heavy Sports’ NBA insider Sean Deveney, several noteworthy teams were listed as being potential suitors for Jaylen Brown in the event that he opts to jump ship in the not-too-distant future.

Some of the clubs mentioned within the article include the Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks, and, surprisingly, even the Golden State Warriors.

However, when speaking with an anonymous league executive, it came to light that of all the possible landing spots for the All-Star, it is his hometown Atlanta Hawks that are believed to be a top suitor.

“One reason the Hawks are trying to unload (John) Collins is to get that cap space and be in position to add someone, another star, with Trae,” an Eastern Conference executive told Deveney. “It is not easy to get free agents to Atlanta but Jaylen Brown would be different—they want to be in position, at least, to make a move if he wants to be there. I think there is no question they are watching the situation with him. Closely.”

One executive would mention to Deveney that they have Brown “penciled in for sure” when it comes to his 2024 free agency, though followed it up by saying that “probably half the league does” as well.

Jayson Tatum Believes Celtics ‘Need’ Jaylen Brown

When discussing the reported three-way call held between him, Jaylen Brown, and Brad Stevens amid the Kevin Durant trade rumors from earlier this season, Jayson Tatum shared during a recent media session a few of the talking points he tried to hit on during the discussion.

“Just reassuring the obvious that we need him and he’s a big part of this team, this franchise. Without him, we can’t reach our goal. You guys know that, the world knows that, the team knows that we need him to be the best version of ourselves,” Tatum said.

The duo of Tatum and Brown have managed to guide the Boston Celtics to exceptional heights throughout their six-year tenure together, as they’ve gone on to appear in three Eastern Conference Finals during this span and, just last season, brought the franchise to their first NBA Finals in over a decade.