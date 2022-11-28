Celtics Jaylen Brown Sends Stern Warning to Rest of NBA

After the Boston Celtics notched their 16th victory of the season on November 27 – good for the most victories in the NBA – Jaylen Brown revealed that he believes the team could get even better from here.

“I think we’re in a good spot, and I think we still haven’t played our best ball yet,” Brown said. “Defensively, I think we can pick it up. We’ve let our offense dictate things and we can be better in spots. That starts with our veteran guys. That starts with me. That starts with us. As the year goes on, that’s something we’re going to emphasize for sure.”

Even though Brown believes the Celtics can get better, he likes where the Celtics are right now.

“I like the spot that we’re in. We’re playing great basketball. We’re empowering our guys to come in and be aggressive. They feel comfortable in their roles. We’re shooting the s*** out of the ball, and we’re playing the game the right way. It’s not too much to ask when you look like that. It looks like Celtics basketball to me.”

The Celtics currently have the NBA’s best record at 16-4 as of November 28 as well as the best point differential at plus-seven. They have the league’s best offensive rating, scoring 119.9 points per 100 possessions, which is plus-3.9 points per 100 possessions than the second-ranked Sacramento Kings. They have the league’s highest three-point shooting percentage at 40 percent from three, while tying with the Golden State Warriors for most three-pointers made per game at 16.4

Even with their excellent play, Brown has made it clear that he thinks that there’s room for improvement.

Brown Let NBA Know What He’s Capable of

After the Celtics defeated the Washington Wizards, Brown made it clear during his postgame interview that there are no limits to what he can do on the basketball court.

“I keep doing what I’ve been doing this whole time. I think I’m capable of doing anything and everything, so, I’m just coming out here, playing with my teammates, having fun, letting the game take care of itself,” Brown told Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston.

"I think I'm capable of doing anything and everything" Jaylen Brown talks after his 36-point night vs. Washington

Brown is averaging career-highs in points per game – 26.4 – while shooting a career-high from the field – 50.7 percent from the field – and from the free throw stripe – 83.2 percent. While he made the Eastern Conference All-Star team in 2021, Brown making a strong campaign for his second all-star berth in 2023.

Marcus Smart Sounds Off on Jaylen Brown’s Development

During his postgame presser on November 27, Marcus Smart praised Brown for much better he’s become since joining the NBA. Smart used a humorous anecdote from his rookie year to compare him then to where he is now.

“A little story: When Jaylen first got here, he used to go one-on-five, one-on-four, just throw up some bulls***. We would look at him like, ‘Jaylen, what are you doing?’ And his excuse to us — or his reasoning was, ‘When everyone is telling me to slow down, the defense hears that, so I’m going to speed up.’ And we were like, ‘No, no, no, that doesn’t make any sense,’” Smart said.

Smart then detailed what areas Brown has improved in to become the player he is now.

“He’s using more of his grace now to where he’s understanding that sometimes, just being patient and let the game come to (him) instead of just trying to go get it,” Smart said. I think that part of his game has grown exponentially for us. He’s patient with the ball, making his reads, taking his shots, when to pick his spots, when to go put his head down, and on the defensive end.”