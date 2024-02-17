Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Singles Out Derrick White During All-Star Break

Jaylen Brown and Derrick White have been teammates on the Boston Celtics for two years now. White has left an impression on Jaylen Brown, as Brown gave his candid thoughts on White during the 2024 NBA All-Star Break.

Brown explained why he labels White as underrated while talking with reporters on February 17.

“Who’s the most underrated player in the league? I think Derrick White. Derrick White has been excelling his game at a rapid pace, so it’s been kind of hard for fans to keep up with. But Derrick White can ball, man. You let him get hot, he can go for 30 any night, can score the ball, (he) guards, plays both sides,” Brown said, per Forbes’ Shane Young’s X account.

Jaylen Brown’s answer on the most underrated player shouldn’t surprise people. Although, I would argue he’s not underrated anymore pic.twitter.com/LAAa7zyHYj — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) February 17, 2024

White has done an excellent job as a permanent fixture in Boston’s starting lineup. He’s averaging 15.2 points, 4.7 assists, and 3.9 rebounds. He’s scoring on that volume while also putting up 46.2/39.7/89.1 shooting splits.

White had an All-Star campaign but did not make the team. Even after it lost two of its players, Joel Embiid and Julius Randle. Nonetheless, it’s clear Brown has taken notice of what White does when he takes the floor.

Jaylen Brown’s Thoughts on Jayson Tatum’s MVP Campaign

While talking with reporters, Jaylen Brown also discussed the candidates for the Most Valuable Player award. Brown talked about how deserving Jayson Tatum is in that discussion.

“I feel like they move the bar. It’s tough to keep up with it. I feel like they move the bar, but we have some great players. I play with one of them; (Jayson Tatum) should be at the front of that list,” Brown told reporters, per CLNS Media’s Josue Pavon’s X account.

At the same time, Brown acknowledged that Tatum has fierce competition for the award.

“You also got great players who have been playing really well. (Nikola) Jokic, he’s a beast. Giannis (Antetokounmpo), (Joel) Embiid before he got hurt. Who knows what the actual criteria is to how it goes? I’ve had questions about a lot of different things that goes into stuff, but I guess we’ll see.”

Jaylen Brown when asked about this year's MVP race: "It's tough to keep up with it. I feel like they move the bar, but we have some great players. I play with one of them; JT (Jayson Tatum) should be at the front of that list…" pic.twitter.com/Zm17qB6PdX — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) February 17, 2024

Both Tatum and Brown have had quite a few accolades, as they’ve both made multiple all-star teams and have both made at least one All-NBA team.

Jaylen Brown Believes He’s Among the Best Dunkers

Jaylen Brown will participate in the 2024 Slam Dunk Contest. During the All-Star Break, Brown talked about why he believes he’s one of the NBA’s All-Time greats as a dunker.

“I’m in my athletic prime right now,” Brown told reporters, per the NBA’s Official X account. “I feel good. When it comes to dunking, I think it’s an art form. I think when it comes to dunking on somebody, I think I’m one of the best to ever do it. I’m looking forward to it. I think it’s an extension of the art form of dunking.”

"When it comes to dunking on somebody, I think I'm one of the best to ever do it." Jaylen Brown highlights his reasons for participating in the #ATTSlamDunk Contest 🗣️#NBAAllStarMediaDay presented by @ATT#StateFarmSaturday, TONIGHT at 8:00pm/et on TNT pic.twitter.com/F0l0JHPKrI — NBA (@NBA) February 17, 2024

From the very beginning of his NBA career, Brown proved that he could dunk. While he has refined other areas in his game, Brown has made for some highlight reel dunks since he started his rookie season in 2016.