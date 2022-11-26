Celtics Jaylen Brown Sends Strong Message to Payton Pritchard

Payton Pritchard played an important role in helping the Boston Celtics beat the Sacramento Kings on November 25. Pritchard put up nine points, which included hitting two three-pointers while posting a team-high plus/minus of plus-22. After the game, Jaylen Brown praised Pritchard for being that spark for the team when they don’t have it going.

“When Payton checked in, he brought the energy right away,” Brown said. “That’s exactly what we needed. It’s gonna be games like this where it’s gonna be flat a little bit, and we need somebody in that second unit to come in and be a spark. Payton, it almost seems like it’s him every time. I’m proud to see him come out there and do what he does best.”

Play

Jaylen Brown Postgame Interview | Celtics vs Kings BOSTON, MA — Celtics star Jaylen Brown spoke to reporters after Boston's 122-104 win over the Sacramento Kings on Friday night. The Celtics will be playing again and gunning for their third straight win on Sunday night against the Wizards. On who has provided the Celtics with a spark when they've needed it, Jaylen Brown… 2022-11-26T04:14:43Z

Pritchard’s insertion into the game, along with Luke Kornet’s, led to the Celtics going on a 19-0 run where they went from being down six to the Kings to going up by 13.

Enjoy Tatum and the bench going on a 17-0 run in 4 minutes pic.twitter.com/yOYJc6CiUu — Pull up shoot (@NElGHT_) November 26, 2022

Pritchard has not been featured consistently in the Celtics’ rotation this season after playing in every single playoff game from Game 1 of the first round against the Brooklyn Nets to Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors during their latest playoff run.

Jayson Tatum Praises Pritchard and Luke Kornet

During his postgame presser, Jayson Tatum praised Pritchard and Luke Kornet for their impact on the game when they checked in for the first time in the third quarter.

“I give a lot of credit to Luke and Payton when they checked in,” Tatum said. “Those guys didn’t play the first half. You never truly know when they’re going to play, but true professionals always stay ready and gave us the boost of energy that we needed. I think we might have been down four, at the end of the (quarter) up 10. It’s because those guys came in and just changed the momentum of the game.”

Play

Jayson Tatum Postgame Interview | Celtics vs Kings BOSTON, MA — Celtics star Jayson Tatum spoke to reporters after Boston's 122-104 win over the Sacramento Kings on Friday night. The Celtics will be playing again and gunning for their third straight win on Sunday night against the Wizards. —————————————– – #celtics #NBA #CelticsCLNS The CLNS Media Network is the leading provider for video/audio… 2022-11-26T04:37:42Z

In 13 minutes, Kornet finished with four points, five rebounds, and two blocks while posting a plus/minus of plus-19 behind only Pritchard, Malcolm Brogdon, and Sam Hauser.

On the season, Kornet is shooting 68.8 percent from the field, which would a career-high for him as his previous career-high is 57.1 percent, which he did for the Celtics last season.

Pritchard Gets Candid on Role

Chris Forsberg interviewed Pritchard after the Celtics defeated the Kings, asking the third-year guard how he was trying to impact the game. Pritchard answered by describing what he brings to the team when he takes the floor.

“My energy, being able to hit my shots, whatever the team needs at that moment,” Pritchard said. “Right now, I think my role on this team is to be an energy boost. When my number is called, I have to be ready.”

Midway through his postgame interview, Pritchard was interrupted by Marcus Smart exclaiming, “Double P in the building! Let ’em know, baby!” Forsberg then asked what it’s like to have someone like Smart vouch for him.

“I love that. Marcus is the heart and soul of this team. He’s a dog, so we go where he goes. I think our team, coming back like this, it was big,” Pritchard said.