Sources: Celtics, Jaylen Brown Could Seek June Divorce if Team Falters

The Celtics‘ recent success may have calmed the waters, but despite the club’s repeated statements that it is committed to building around Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, at least two of those three sides are headed for a major decision in the coming months.

The Celtics are said to be listening to ALL offers in advance of the February 10 NBA trade deadline. (“They’re not in any position to be closing doors,” said one league exec.) But, barring an unrefusable offer, it’s far more likely the potential for fireworks would come closer to July 4th.

“Right around the draft is when you’re going to see a lot of things happen — all over the league,” said one source of the June 23 dispersal.

And it won’t be just the Celtics making the call on how to proceed. Multiple sources have told Heavy.com that, absent the team getting its act together and playing more to its potential, Brown could be the one to acknowledge that the mix isn’t right and seek a move.

Celtics Have Improved in Recent Weeks

It’s important to note that the Celts have been far more cohesive of late in winning four of their last five games since the return of Marcus Smart. And players are saying Brown has taken a more vocal role, indicating that he obviously wants to avoid major changes and make things work with the current core.

Another a great performance by @FCHWPO 🔥 Check out our @Gatorade Player of the Game ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/jVqwYQycIA — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 1, 2022

But even just the possibility that a player of Brown’s abilities may find his way to the market has raised the eyebrows of a number of general managers around the NBA. Due diligence is getting done.

As a small part of it, there were two calls here on Monday looking for insight on Brown:

“How has be changed since he was drafted?”

“Has he had a big part in their ups and downs, or is he a victim of their team breakdowns?”

“How is he to deal with?”

Said one personnel man, “Who knows if we ever get a real chance to trade for a player like that? But if you do, you’d better be ready to move fast.”

Celtic sources insist they’re not floating Brown’s name in trade talks, and word back from other clubs confirms that such is the case.

“Put it this way, we know we’d have to give up A LOT to get a Jaylen Brown,” said an exec.

Jaylen Brown on a Hot Streak Lately

Brown is under contract for two more years after this at $28.7 and $30.7 million. He’s coming off an All-Star Game appearance in 2021, and his candidacy for this year’s game is hindered mainly by some time missed for injury earlier in the season and the Celts’ uninspiring play for much of the campaign. (C’s coach Ime Udoka said Monday that he’s among those who factor in a team’s record when voting for the All-Star reserves.)

The 6-6 swingman is averaging 24.4 points for the season, but he’s risen to 29.0 points on 52.5 percent shooting in the last four games. The Celtics’ four wins have come over the faltering Wizards, sagging Sacramento, the injury-depleted and not-very-good Pelicans and the Heat minus Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry. But outside of an uncomfortable loss in Atlanta last Friday, the Bostonians have played with much better pace and ball movement.

Opponents have taken notice.

Said one coach to Heavy.com, “This is more like they want to play. This is more like what Brad (Stevens) was trying to get out of them last year. But when it was going bad, it was really hard to watch. It seemed like Brown was feeding off Tatum holding it. Like, Brown goes, ‘Ah, screw it. Tatum’s held it three straight times. Now if I get the ball, I’m shooting no matter what.’ That just kills what you’re trying to do as a team. You can see it happening.

“But if they can get it together and start playing the right way, I mean, no one denies the talent that’s there.”

And no one denies that the Celtics won’t be able to stand pat if that all that talent leaves them hovering around .500 for a second straight season.