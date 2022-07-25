Twitter Reacts Chaotically to Jaylen Brown’s Cryptic Tweet

In light of multiple reports that the Boston Celtics have discussed trading him to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant, Jaylen Brown released a tweet that only added to the chaos online. In the tweet, Brown relayed a simply three-letter acronym that aroused plenty of speculation on Twitter.

Smh — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 25, 2022

The acronym stands for “shaking my head,” so Brown is more likely than not reacting to the reports about him being potentially traded for Durant. The question is, what is Brown shaking his head about in this case? Is he shaking his head because he can’t believe the Celtics are trying to trade him or is he shaking his head because he knows that the reports aren’t true?

Those on Twitter came to their own conclusions. Dan Greenberg of Barstool Sports certainly let his feelings be known about Brown’s tweet.

I am upset https://t.co/OpnSei4YhS — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) July 25, 2022

Plenty of Celtics fans and media alike tweeted their support for Brown, making it clear that they wanted him in Boston more than anything.

Jaylen, hang tight man. This too shall pass. This is silly season. No one trusts woj who has an idea of what’s going on. Especially when it comes to marks etc. Stay above the crap bro. You’re not going anywhere. — Nick Gelso (@CLNS_Nick) July 25, 2022

Non-Celtics fans believe that this tweet signified that the Celtics and Brown had reached a point of no return. Hence, a deal had to be agreed upon between them and the Nets.

Now I feel like the Nets and Celtics *HAVE* to finish this deal https://t.co/oIA9U5wmKc — Jason Maples (@JJMaples55_MST) July 25, 2022

But did this tweet even signify anything to begin with? One of the more reliable Celtics beat reporters revealed how Brown feels about Boston after his cryptic tweet.

Brown Reportedly ‘Happy’ in Boston

Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald quoted Brown’s “Smh” tweet and revealed Brown’s true feelings about playing in Boston.

“He loves it in Boston. He was two games away from a championship. He’s happy and looking forward to coming back. … Like Kawhi, AD and others on that level, he’s going to be included in every report because of who he is.”

Source on Jaylen Brown's reaction to trade rumors: "He loves it in Boston. He was two games away from a championship. He's happy and looking forward to coming back. … Like Kawhi, AD and others on that level, he's going to be included in every report because of who he is." https://t.co/bNV0y6U9Zw — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) July 25, 2022

So it sounds as though, regardless of what he meant by his cryptic tweet, Brown is happy with where he is at the moment. Few players become unhappy with their team when they’re coming off the most successful playoff run at such a young age. Brown is 25 years old and has already been to the Eastern Conference Finals four times in his career while making his first NBA Finals appearance.

His playoff success alongside Jayson Tatum this early in their careers together would make it hard for someone like him to see if the grass is greener on the other side. Besides, it appears the Nets may not be interested in trading Durant to the Celtics after all.

Nets Prefer Not to Trade Brown to Boston

Even if the reports of the Celtics and the Nets discussing a trade involving Brown and Durant are true, it appears the Nets don’t want to trade Durant to Boston for the primary reason that they would be trading him to someone in their own division.

John Gombadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix revealed that the Celtics have had interest in trading for Durant since he made his trade request, but because Boston and Brooklyn are division rivals, they’d prefer not to trade Durant to Boston.

Boston has had interest in trading for KD since the Durant trade request and on Friday we reported more on that interest. But I still find it highly unlikely the Nets would trade him to Boston. They prefer not to trade him to a chief rival. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) July 25, 2022

The last time the Nets completed a trade with the Celtics, the Nets got Paul Pierce for one year and Kevin Garnett for a year and a half, while Boston wound up getting Brown and Tatum from the deal. The Nets may very well not be interested in potentially getting ripped off by Boston again.