Jaylen Brown Goes the Unconventional Route With Praise After Celtics Win

The Boston Celtics continue to roll, even when short-handed. Playing without Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis, the C’s remained undefeated at home this year after knocking off the Toronto Raptors 120-118 on Friday, December 29, to improve to 16-0 at TD Garden.

The Celtics have had no problem thriving with key players out. On any given night, a different player steps up and takes charge. This night, Jaylen Brown led the way with 31 points in yet another balanced scoring night. When it was over, Brown gave plenty of credit for the victory to an unlikely source.

Jaylen Brown Led the Boston Celtics With 31 Points

Brown certainly could be considered the star of Friday’s game after his 31-point, 10-rebound effort. He made five of six 3-pointers, including hitting on three straight possessions in the first quarter to help set the tone.

Luke Kornet could’ve also been a prime candidate for player of the game with his 20-point, eight-rebound effort. Kornet earned a start and played valuable minutes with Porzingis and veteran center Al Horford (rest) out. Tatum was given the night off to rest his sprained ankle.

Derrick White finished with 21 points, and Jrue Holiday finished with 15.

The Celtics improved to an NBA-best record of 25-6.

Brown Gave Plenty of Credit to Joe Mazzulla and the Coaching Staff

After the game, Brown reflected on Boston’s impressive start to the season. He credited an unselfish group of players. He singled out the front office for bringing in Porzingis and Holiday to give Boston arguably the best starting five in the league. Brown then went out of his way to give plenty of credit to head coach Joe Mazzulla and his staff.

Mazzulla is in his second full season as Boston’s head coach. A year ago, he was thrown into the mix as interim coach after the team suspended Ime Udoka for violating the team conduct policy. Brown said the coaching staff has played a significant role in helping the Celtics jump out to a quick start.

"Credit to the coaching staff… I think the coaching has been excellent this year in making sure we see the game the way the game should be played" JB gives props to the coaching staff and explains why they are one of the biggest reasons for the Celtics' success this year pic.twitter.com/I54eDIyjHo — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 30, 2023

“Credit to the coaching staff for making sure that we know where we’re supposed to be, making sure we see where the reads are supposed to be made, and making the game real clear for us,” Brown said, per NBC Sports Boston.

“Joe has been excellent this year in making sure that we see the game the way the game should be played.”

Despite the team’s success, Mazzulla hasn’t always had the backing of Celtics fans. Unfairly or not, he’s often criticized, most often for not knowing when to call a timeout. It’s tough criticism for a coach who has his team atop the NBA standings.

Brown continued to give Mazzulla his props.

“Joe has encouraged us to all think the game,” Brown said. “He’s put an emphasis on offensively seeing where the mismatches are, seeing how the teams are guarding us. Credit to Joe.

“I think it goes the same on the defensive side, making the right reads and empowering us to see the game. Make decisions that make sense and be the smartest players and team on the floor every single night. I think that this year, for the majority of the year, we’ve been the smartest team.”