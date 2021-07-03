Celtics All-Star Calls Himself One of The NBA’s ‘Best Players’

Fresh off the most impressive season of his young four-year career, Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum says he’s focused on becoming one of the greatest players the NBA has ever seen.

In fact, Tatum sees himself as one of the best players in the game, today. According to the two-time All-Star, whose lofty expectations include capturing the MVP award, winning an NBA title, and enshrinement at Springfield, MA, the bar is set very high for the young Celtics star.

In a recent interview with Beyond The Press by Kicks’ Ashley Nevel, Tatum was asked to define success — which led to some interesting responses.

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum: ‘Success is Different for Everyone’

“Success is different for everyone,” Tatum said via Beyond The Press. “Whatever pushes you, whatever motives you, whatever you’re trying to accomplish — not necessarily what people think — should define you. I think it’s driven by each individual and what they’re trying to accomplish as a person.”

What are you trying to accomplish?

“Obviously, everyone wants to win. I want to be a champion,” Tatum said. “I want to be an MVP. I want to be one of the greatest to ever play — Hall of Fame — and that’s something I’m actively working on.”

Jayson Tatum’s Impressive 2020-21 Campaign

Averaging 26.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game, Tatum undoubtedly took things to another level this past season.

In a year that was highlighted by setting a new playoff career-high 50 points against Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets, Tatum led the Celtics to a 125-119 win in Game 3 of Boston’s opening-round series. During the regular season, he set a new career-high 60 points against the San Antonio Spurs.

Tatum also finished with 30 or more points in 20 of his 64 regular-season games, including 53 points in a win against the Minnesota Timberwolves and 44 in a win versus the Golden State Warriors.

Jayson Tatum: ‘Just One Of The Best Players’

Coming off such an impressive campaign, Jayson feels, on most nights, as if he’s the best player on the floor.

“I don’t know if myself and the other guys like being one of the best young players, I think I just like being one of the best players,” Tatum said. “So, I don’t necessarily look at it as since I’m 23, I’m with the young guys because when I go on the floor — and I’m sure a lot of the players do it — I feel like I’m the best player.

“So, I don’t like being “one of the best young players,” just one of the best players.”

As Tatum’s offensive skillset continues to thrive, his scoring numbers have risen year after year from the 13.9 points he averaged during his rookie season to 15.7 his sophomore year, 23.4 during his first All-Star season to where he is today — which is over the 25-point plateau.

