Does Jayson Tatum Have a Complaining Problem?

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics won their 19th straight home game when they knocked off the Houston Rockets 145-113 on Saturday, January 13. Tatum, however, wasn’t on the court when the final buzzer sounded.

For the second time in six weeks, Tatum was ejected. He was slapped with two technical fouls early in the fourth quarter after arguing a non-call as he drove in for a layup. It’s not uncommon to see the Celtics star throw his arms in the air after driving to the basket with no whistle blown. Fortunately for the Celtics, the game was well in hand when Tatum was forced to leave the game.

Does Jayson Tatum Complain Too Much?

Play

Tatum complaints are nothing new. While he doesn’t normally get ejected, Tatum is quite the complainer, and it’s becoming more noticeable this season.

Tatum’s game has evolved. The third overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft has gotten better each season. He’s likely on his way to his fifth straight All-Star Game appearance.

Tatum has gotten bigger and stronger each year and has made it a point to get to the rim more often these days. When doing so, he more apt to be fouled. He’s also more apt to be found jawing at the officials, looking for a call.

Such was the case against the Rockets.

On this particular play, Tatum was clearly fouled. No whistle blew. Tatum complained. Then he complained again. He was then given two quick technicals and shown the door.

"I had to stand up for myself… That was it" Jayson Tatum talks through what led to him getting two technical fouls and then getting ejected pic.twitter.com/RXUIPmhlzF — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 14, 2024

“I didn’t appreciate or like the no-call on those last two drives,” he said during the postgame press conference, per NBC Sports Boston. “I mean, I’m a very self-aware person, and I understand the time and score. The game was pretty much over, and I had to stand up for myself. I said my piece, got ejected, and that was it.”

Joe Mazzulla Says He Trusts Tatum’s Judgement

Jayson Tatum has just been ejected. 😳 pic.twitter.com/JxJZIrsEus — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 14, 2024

Tatum certainly had a gripe about this particular non-call. NBA officiating has been questionable at best this season. In fact, it likely cost the Celtics a victory against the Indiana Pacers on January 8.

In that game, Jaylen Brown took a short jumper with 3.2 seconds left and the game tied and was clearly brushed in the head while shooting. A foul was called, but it was overturned after the call was challenged, infuriating Brown and the Celtics, who lost 133-131.

Maybe the frustration finally built up, and Tatum exploded. Maybe Tatum is just a complainer.

A reporter told Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla that Tatum “has the propensity to get some technical fouls,” and he asked the coach if there is anything he can say or Tatum can do to help the situation.

Mazzulla was quick to answer, shaking his head no.

He then spoke a little bit when asked for his opinion on the non-call.

"In the NBA, you have the space of having to defend yourself. There's a time and a place for that… I trust his judgement" Joe Mazzulla says he is not concerned about Jayson Tatum's ejection… So much so, he would rather talk about his favorite movie scene again 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xFXuLCWZHh — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 14, 2024

“The space that I’ve been in this past week when it comes to stuff like that, I try not to have an opinion,” he said postgame.

“Everything we have to do has to lead to winning, right? In the NBA, you have that space of having to defend yourself and for me having to defend my guys… I trust his judgement.”