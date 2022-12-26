Jayson Tatum Delivers Heartfelt Message to Celtics

Jayson Tatum provided the Boston Celtics with another exceptional performance as he helped his team overcome the Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas Day.

Speaking to the media after the game, Tatum sent a heartfelt message to the Celtics fanbase as he discussed creating his own legacy within the team’s history and his happiness in Boston.

Jayson Tatum talked about his placement in Celtics' history after having the second most points on Christmas day by a Celtic pic.twitter.com/CN69LC4fg1 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 26, 2022

“It’s hard to think in the moment, at 24, that I have a place in Celtics history. But, it’s definitely an honor. I’ve said that many a times how much I love being here and what it means to play on Christmas. You know, the sixth year in a row, and it’s something I never want to take for granted,” Tatum said.

Tatum was electric for the Celtics, dropping 41 points, grabbing 7 rebounds, dishing out 5 assists, and pilfering 3 steals on 63.6% shooting from the field and 42.9% shooting from deep as he rose to the occasion of facing Giannis Antetokounmpo and a Milwaukee team that boast a roster of legitimate talent

Jayson Tatum Improved His Diet Over The Summer

After failing to help his team overcome the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, Tatum decided to make some changes to his lifestyle in order to try and give himself an edge as he gets deeper into the NBA season.

As such, the St. Louis native has changed his diet and hired a private chef to help manage his portions and ensure he’s eating fresh, organic food at every meal.

Jayson Tatum, six months after NBA Finals loss – 'I know what it takes now' https://t.co/OclYbm1a4e — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) December 23, 2022

“It’s just healthier options…The right portions for the weight I want to play at. I’m not vegan or anything, but if I’m eating breakfast, the eggs are organic, healthier choice of bacon, the orange juice is organic. I’m not just using the regular fat butter,” Tatum told ESPN’s Romona Shelburne during an exclusive interview.

Tatum has been playing at an MVP level this season, averaging 30.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game on 47.7% shooting from the field and 35.6% shooting from deep. However, it will be interesting to see if Tatum can sustain his current production level deep into the post-season and whether he credits that potential longevity to the changes he made during the off-season.

Celtics Reclaim Top Spot In The Eastern Conference

Having won their last two games, the Celtics have now reclaimed the top spot in the Eastern Conference and sit 1.5 games ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks, who are on a three-game losing streak following their loss to Boston on December 25.

Furthermore, the Celtics have once again taken hold of the best record in the NBA, having won 24 of their 34 regular-season contests thus far, with 13 of those wins coming at home and 11 of them coming on the road.

Jayson Tatum asked about being one of the Celtics franchise's top scorers on Xmas: "It’s hard to think in the moment at 24 that I have a place in Celtics history. But it’s definitely an honor, and I’ve said how much I love being here and what it means to play on Christmas." — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) December 26, 2022

Boston will now be hoping that their poor stretch of form is behind them and that they can continue building winning habits as they continue working towards the playoffs, where their sole focus will be on returning to the NBA finals and going one step further than last season to hoist banner 18 and win the Celtics first championship since 2008. Of course, there is still plenty of basketball left to be played between now and then, so for now, Celtics fans will simply be hoping for a clean bill of health.