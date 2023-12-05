Jayson Tatum Pulls No Punches After Disappointing In-Season Tourney Elimination

The Boston Celtics are headed back home instead of going to Las Vegas. Courtesy of the Indiana Pacers, the Celtics next take the court Friday, December 8, at TD Garden instead of playing under the bright lights of Vegas in the semifinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament on Thursday.

The Pacers dominated the third quarter Monday night in the tournament quarterfinals, outscoring the Celtics 37-23 en route to a 122-112 victory. The loss was disappointing to the Celtics, leaving star Jayson Tatum to think about what could have been.

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics Suffer Disappointing Loss

The Celtics were the favorites to win the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament. Boston stepped up its play during the tourney games, playing with postseason intensity. In the quarterfinals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana, the Pacers proved to be the better team that night.

Boston wilted in the third quarter. The Celtics committed 18 turnovers in the game, allowing the high-scoring Pacers to get to work.

Joe Mazzulla says turnovers led to Celtics' 3rd-quarter collapse vs. Pacers (Celtics turned the ball over 18 times) pic.twitter.com/xq1xmrKFAW — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 5, 2023

“When you turn the ball over, you just let them get out in transition,” Joe Mazzulla told reporters after the game. “I thought we lost some of our offensive purpose and didn’t take care of the ball.”

Tatum and Jaylen Brown each hit the 30-point mark, with Tatum scoring a game-high 32. Celtics guard Derrick White placed much of the blame on himself, especially for his play in that ugly third quarter.

“We had a lot of turnovers, which makes them play faster,” White said, per NBC Sports Boston. “Personally, I felt like I was horrible in the second half, and it led to them getting a lot of easy looks. I gotta be better in that aspect.

“I turned it over too many times for sure. I felt like I didn’t manage it the way I should have. I just gotta be better.”

Tatum Gets Blunt After Loss to Pacers

You can’t say the NBA In-Season Tournament didn’t mean anything to the Celtics. Boston played several high-energy games during a November/December stretch typically reserved for ho-hum hoop.

Celtics players wanted this. Tatum flat-out admitted he’s not happy about his team heading east instead of traveling west after the disappointing loss to Indiana.

Jayson Tatum let his feelings be known about missing Vegas trip 😅 pic.twitter.com/T9y8DBbL05 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 5, 2023

“I wanted to f***ing go to Vegas,” Tatum said postgame. “I didn’t want to go home. I wanted to go to Vegas. Next year, I guess.”

Although the loss is painful and disappointing, the Celtics are still 15-5 and trail only the Minnesota Timberwolves (15-4) for the best record in the league.

The Celtics have been accustomed to disappointment over the last couple of seasons. Last year, after rallying from a 3-0 deficit against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Final, they hosted the Heat in a winner-take-all Game 7. Miami embarrassed Boston in front of its home crowd, winning 103-84 and earning a trip to the NBA Finals.

The previous season, the Celtics reached the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010 and held a 2-1 series lead against the Golden State Warriors. Golden State then won three straight games to close the series.