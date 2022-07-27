Jayson Tatum Sounds Off on Celtics-KD Trade Rumors & Jaylen Brown

Over the past few days, rumors involving the Boston Celtics and Kevin Durant have swept the NBA landscape. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that the Celtics had emerged as a potential suitor for the superstar, and Shams Charania of The Athletic followed that up by reporting that Boston offered Jaylen Brown in a deal.

Brown’s camp then commented on the matter by way of Jared Weiss of The Athletic. They mentioned that “Brown wants to be in Boston,” despite the All-Star’s cryptic tweet the day the rumors came out. And now, Jayson Tatum has made some comments on the matter.

At the premiere of the movie NYC Point Gods, which Durant executive produced, reporters caught up with Tatum. When asked about the idea of playing with Durant, Tatum said that he thinks the Nets star is a great player, but he loves the team Boston already has. In addition, he emphasized that any trades that are made aren’t his decision.

“I’ve played with him during the Olympics. He’s a great player. That’s not my decision. I love our team. I love the guys that we got. I don’t know if that report is true or not,” Tatum explained.

Jayson Tatum on rumors of #Celtics interest on Kevin Durant #Nets He like the Celtics as they are pic.twitter.com/6VnGZNh98d — Jared Schwartz (@jschwartz115) July 26, 2022

Durant and Tatum were teammates on the squad that won gold in the Tokyo Olympics, so the pair have a history there. Despite that, however, Tatum emphasized the point that Boston doesn’t have to make any moves.

Tatum: Celtics ‘Don’t Have to Do Anything’

Boston made it all the way to the NBA Finals this past season, eliminating Durant in the process. One reporter noted that Celtics legend Paul Pierce believes that the team doesn’t have to make any major changes this summer, and Tatum emphatically agreed with that statement.

“We don’t have to do anything. We got two new pieces. I love our team. Like I said, I just go out there and play with my teammates. I don’t put that hat on and make decisions,” the Celtics superstar explained.

While the Celtics ended up falling short in the Finals, this was the furthest the current core of players has made it. Tatum, Brown, Marcus Smart, Robert Williams, and Al Horford made up one of the most dominant starting lineups last season, so making major changes to that comes with certain risks.

Durant in year 5:

— 28/8/4

— 50/39/86%

— 3rd All-Star selection

— 1st Team All-NBA

— 23 years old

— First Finals appearance Tatum in year 5:

— 27/8/4

— 45/35/85%

— 3rd All-Star selection

— 1st Team All-NBA

— 23 years old

— First Finals appearance pic.twitter.com/zr86vpNz4w — StatMuse (@statmuse) July 25, 2022

At the same time, the hypothetical deal would land Boston Durant, who is one of the greatest players in NBA history. So, as is the case in any trade around the league, there are some serious pros and cons to consider.

The Boston forward was also asked about the report that said Brown was included in the Celtics’ offer for Durant, but the superstar brushed off that notion, saying he doesn’t believe everything he sees.

Tatum: ‘You Never Really Know What Is True’

Charania reported that the Celtics had included Brown in an offer for Durant but that the Nets declined their initial package and submitted a counteroffer. When asked about the rumor, Tatum said that he doesn’t believe everything he sees on TV.

“I don’t believe everything that I see on TV,” Tatum told reporters. “I done seen some s*** about me that was a lie, so you never really know what is true and what’s not true.”

While Tatum and Durant are friends, the Celtics superstar loves the team Boston has at the moment. But as he said, he doesn’t get involved in those types of decisions.