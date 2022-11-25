Celtics Fans React to NBA’s Latest MVP Rankings

Michael C. Wright of NBA.com released his latest MVP rankings for the 2022-23 season on November 25, 2022. Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum was ranked no. 2 in the rankings, behind only Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks.

https://t.co/wWGNmWoaNH’s updated MVP Ladder: 1. Luka Doncic

2. Jayson Tatum

3. Nikola Jokic

4. Giannis Antetokounmpo

5. Stephen Curry

6. Donovan Mitchell

7. Devin Booker

8. Anthony Davis

9. De’Aaron Fox

10. Ja Morant — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 25, 2022

This comes days after the Celtics defeated the Mavericks 125-112 on November 23, where Tatum squared off against Doncic. In their matchup, Tatum put up 37 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, and two blocks while shooting 11-for-24 from the field, while Doncic put up 42 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds while shooting 17-for-28 from the field.

In light of these rankings, Celtics fans were not too appreciative of Doncic getting the nod ahead of Tatum. Some were quick to point out Tatum blocking Doncic toward the end of the Celtics-Mavericks game.

Celtics media members like Marc D’Amico of Celtics.com questioned the ranking while pointing out that Tatum played a role in helping the Celtics beat Doncic and the Mavericks by double digits.

Lol wut? Tatum just went toe-to-toe with Doncic while blowing Doncic's team out in a head-to-head matchup. https://t.co/6gZInkb6jf — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) November 25, 2022

Others pointed out that they believe Tatum has been the best player without any mention of Doncic.

Tatum is #1 https://t.co/ZIprZt2hes — But were you at odds w/ her? (@_SwankSinatra_1) November 25, 2022

These rankings change week by week. Given how young the season still is, it’s inevitable that they will change over time.

Wright’s Descriptions of Doncic and Tatum

While ranking Tatum second overall among MVP candidates, Wright brought up that Tatum’s efforts in the Celtics’ latest game against the Mavericks played a role in the Celtics snapping their skid against the Mavericks.

“Tallied 37 points and a season-high 13 rebounds against the Mavericks on Wednesday to keep the Celtics undefeated (5-0) this season against Western Conference opponents. The latest victory snapped a four-game losing streak against Dallas.”

Wright then provided statistics that make Tatum’s MVP case while also adding that Tatum is putting up historical numbers for the Celtics.

“Tatum currently leads the NBA in total points (550) and reeled off 23 of his team-high 37 points in the second half against Dallas. The 24-year-old combined with Jaylen Brown for 68 points, producing his 16th career outing with 30 points and 10 rebounds to break a tie with Bill Russell for the ninth-most such games in Celtics history.”

Good lord Jayson Tatum.. pic.twitter.com/MO0aZ0S4ml — Pull up shoot (@NElGHT_) November 24, 2022

The last time the Celtics had an MVP candidate was Isaiah Thomas, who finished fifth in MVP voting in 2017.

Brown Said Tatum Was Not Missing Mavericks Game

Before the Celtics took on the Mavericks, Tatum was listed on the injury report as questionable with an ankle injury before being cleared to play before the game.

During Jaylen Brown’s postgame presser, Brown made it clear that because Tatum was matching up against Doncic, there was no way he was going to miss the game.

“He was gonna play,” Brown said. “He knew who he was matched up with. He had that game circled. Don’t let him fool y’all. He was playing the whole time.”

Play

Jaylen Brown Jokes about Tatum injury: "He Was Gonna Play" | Celtics vs Mavericks BOSTON, MA — Celtics star Jaylen Brown was interviewed following Boston's 125-112 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night at TD Garden. Brown and Jayson Tatum combined for 68 points in the Celtics win, and the team gets back on track after snapping their win streak on Monday against the Bulls. On Jayson Tatum… 2022-11-24T04:17:15Z

Tatum then confirmed during his postgame presser that Brown was “probably right.”

Tatum has a 3-5 record against the Mavericks whenever Luka Doncic plays. Beating the Mavericks on November 23 was the first time he had beaten Doncic and the Mavericks since November 11, 2019, 116-106.

The Celtics may have won, but Tatum put up a statline of five points on one-of-18 shooting from the field.