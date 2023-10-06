Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Sends Strong Message to Damian Lillard, New-Look Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks were already considered to be among the Boston Celtics‘ best competition both in the Eastern Conference and the NBA itself. Trading for Damian Lillard further demonstrated they were committed to winning another title. While talking with Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes, Jayson Tatum talked about his initial reaction to the trade.

“I was surprised,” Tatum told Haynes in an October 5 story. “You saw the Dame trade talks all summer, and I never saw Milwaukee in that conversation. I never heard about them [being interested]. So, opening up my phone and seeing that definitely shocked me.”

Tatum then talked about the work the Celtics will have cut out for them when they face the Bucks on top of the competition that lies ahead for them.

“They’re going to have a hell of a team. There’s no way around that. They have two of the best players in this league at two of those prime-time positions. They’re going to be tough, but it’s gonna be fun. I’m looking forward to this season. It’s a lot of really, really good teams in the league, and it’s going be some good basketball this season.”

Lillard definitely makes the Bucks better offensively in the halfcourt, but there is a defensive dropoff between him and Jrue Holiday. Still, Lillard’s reputation should make the Bucks tougher to stop scoring-wise.

Jayson Tatum Pitched Boston to Damian Lillard

Because the Portland Trail Blazers played the long game with Lillard, Tatum tried to convince him to come to the Celtics. During his October 3 interview on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher and Rich,” Tatum revealed how he pitched the Celtics to Lillard.

“Dame is someone I have a really great relationship with, known him for a long time,” Tatum said, as transcribed by MassLive’s Brian Robb. “We played on Team USA together, won a gold medal, so somebody I talk to frequently. I told him Boston would love to have you if he ever considered it.”

Lillard wanted to join the Miami Heat – which didn’t happen – so Tatum only floated the idea around to Lillard when he got the chance.

“I wasn’t trying to change his mind,” Tatum said. “When someone has their mind made up, you have to respect it. We talk on FaceTime from time to time, so every once in a while, I would tell him Boston is a great place if you didn’t know.”

Lillard ultimately went to the Bucks, which means Tatum will see him more often both in the regular season and potentially in the postseason.

Jrue Holiday Draws Praise From Al Horford

Jrue Holiday had his first practice with the Celtics on October 5 after his trade was official. It didn’t take long for him to leave an impression on his teammates. Al Horford expressed his excitement to have Holiday and why he was impressed with his new teammate.

“I am very happy that he’s here,” Horford told King in an October 5 story. “Very happy. That guy’s unbelievable. He was unscreenable today, making timely shots, nobody was getting by him defensively. The guy’s unbelievable.”

Horford revealed that he was further impressed that Holiday played that well given that he had not been practicing before he was traded.

“He’s been sitting out for the last however many days,” Horford said, “and he just comes out here and dominates like that. That’s pretty impressive.”

Holiday’s addition may very well lead to Horford coming off the bench this season, but given Horford’s excitement and good impression of Holiday, he might not mind.