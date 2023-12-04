How Soon Before Jayson Tatum Joins the Mount Rushmore of Boston Celtics Greats?

Larry Bird and Bill Russell are automatics. John Havlicek is pretty much a given, too. So, who’s the fourth Boston Celtics player on the Mount Rushmore of all-time greats? On a franchise with a rich tradition of basketball success, there are plenty of options.

The Celtics own 17 NBA championships and are the favorite to add another title this season. Led by Jayson Tatum, a three-time All-NBA forward, Boston sports the NBA’s best record. Tatum is in his seventh NBA season and is arguably a top-five player in the league, but is he close to becoming one of the four faces of the franchise?

Jayson Tatum Quickly Climbing the Ladder of All-Time Celtics Greats

Former Celtics star Paul Pierce said Tatum is already a top-five player in the NBA. Pierce has gotten an up-close view of the current Boston star by working out with him over the summer

“He’s one of the top five players in the league, so it’s an honor to be there and see him go through his journey to see him get ready,” Pierce told former Celtics teammate Kevin Garnett on SHOWTIME Basketball. I’m there really on some support, just to see his growth. He’s already at the top of the food chain, so I’m just part of being a support system.”

During the interview with Garnett, Pierce also called Tatum the best American-born player in the NBA today.

Who is the best American born player in the NBA? @paulpierce34 think it is Jayson Tatum. Don’t miss the latest episode of Ticket and The Truth on our YouTube. pic.twitter.com/WkJxmMIWYz — SHOWTIME Basketball (@shobasketball) November 21, 2023

In early November, Tatum became the youngest Celtics player to reach 10,000 career points. According to NBA.com, Tatum, 25, became the 10th NBA player to hit that milestone before his 26th birthday, joining the likes of LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, among others.

Could Tatum Ever Join the Mount Rushmore of Celtics Stars?

Play

Tatum still has plenty of basketball life in him, and it’s unfair to compare him to Bird, Russell, and Havlicek at this point in his career. How far away is he from making his way onto Boston’s Mount Rushmore?

For starters, he’ll have to pass some serious Boston greats like Dave Cowens, Bob Cousy, Kevin McHale, Robert Parish, and Pierce to jump into that fourth slot. If he stays the course, Tatum certainly will have the numbers to surpass those players, but earning a place in Celtics history will take more than gaudy statistics.

Tatum needs to show he can guide his team to a championship. While he’s been close, he hasn’t been able to get Boston over the hump. He also hasn’t won an MVP.

Bird, Russell, and Havlicek have combined for 22 championships and eight MVPs. Granted, it was much easier to win a title in the Russell era with only eight teams in the league, but Tatum needs to prove he can win to get in.

Is it premature to consider Tatum for Boston’s fourth-best player ever right now? Yes. If the Celtics win a championship or two in the next few years, however, Tatum will quickly start making some noise in joining Bird, Russell, and Havlicek for Boston’s all-time best.

It may take until the end of his career, but if Tatum continues to improve each season, he just may make his way into the top four Celtics players in franchise history.