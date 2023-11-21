Week 5 NBA Power Rankings: Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum for MVP

T his has to be it, right? We have seen the big guys get their turn at the top of the NBA‘s MVP rotation, and no doubt, the numbers put up by Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic in the last three years have been impressive. But no one has been more shortchanged in the voting lately than Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics.

But it may be time to move the NBA’s top award back to the perimeter, and thus far in the season, no one has been better out there than Tatum. Through 14 games, Tatum is averaging 28.2 points on 50.7% shooting, with 9.0 rebounds per game and 4.1 assists. Given the Celtics’ position at the top of the league, he should be the favorite for the MVP.

He probably won’t be there at the end of the season, for a couple of reasons. One, he has had starts like this before but is also susceptible to slumps that erode his numbers a bit. And, two, voters might never give him enough credit because he plays alongside Jaylen Brown and has a star-packed supporting cast with the Boston Celtics.

That’s why Tatum was just fourth in MVP voting last year, and sixth two years ago. He has only been gotten MVP votes one other time, and he finished 12th.

Regardless, he is the best player on the team leading our Week 5 NBA Power Rankings. Let’s get to it.

Week 5 NBA Power Rankings Top 10: Boston Celtics No. 1