Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Wins Prestigious Award

Jayson Tatum has started off the 2022-23 season on a tear. In the first three games of the season, Tatum has averaged 34.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and three assists while shooting 58.7 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three. It appears that the NBA has taken notice of Tatum’s efforts, as they’ve announced that he, along with Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, has taken home the season’s first Player of the Week Honors.

“Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 1 of the 2022-23 season (Oct. 18-23),” the NBA Communications Twitter account announced.

Tatum winning the award makes it the fourth time he’s won it in the last seven weeks the NBA has given the Player of the Week Honors during the regular season, which dates back to last season, according to Basketball-Reference.

The only other players who have won it in that span are Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers, Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks, and Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets.

Where Tatum Ranks Among Celtics Who Have Won POTW

Taylor Snow of Celtics.com noted that Tatum winning Player of the Week honors during the first week of this season marks the ninth time he has won the award. By winning it his ninth time, Tatum has the third-most Player of the Week honors, behind Celtics’ Hall of Famers Paul Pierce, who has 17, and Larry Bird, who has 15.

This is the 9th time Jayson Tatum has earned Player of the Week. At age 24, he's already halfway to breaking Paul Pierce's team record of 17. Most POTW awards in Celtics history: 1. Paul Pierce: 17

2. Larry Bird: 15

3. Jayson Tatum: 9

4. Kevin Garnett: 5

At 24 years old, and having at least two years left on his contract, it’s safe to say there’s a good chance Tatum will win more Player of the Week Honors that he could potentially surpass both Bird and Pierce before his current contract is up.

Snow also pointed out that Tatum is the first Celtic to win Player of the Week in the first week of the season since Rajon Rondo did it in 2010.

Tatum’s Thoughts on His Goals For This Season

After the Celtics beat the Orlando Magic on October 22, Tatum was asked if he planned to chase the Most Valuable Player Award this season. Tatum responded by saying that, among all the goals he’s had as an NBA player, winning MVP is among them.

“Honestly, that’s always been a goal of mine, since I was a kid,” Tatum said. “Getting to the NBA wasn’t just what I wanted to do. I wanted to be a champion. You know, reach all those accolades and accomplishments, and MVP is obviously at the top of that list.”

Tatum then added that his number one priority is winning a championship, which he acknowledges will require him to play at an MVP level.

“I’ve said it a million times, and I’ll say it a million more times – all I’m concerned about is getting back to the championship and getting over that hump. And they kind of go hand in hand, right? If we get back to the championship and are one of the best teams, that means I’m probably playing at a high level, as is everybody else, and all those individual accolades will come like they did last season,” Tatum said.