Jayson Tatum Sounds Off on Celtics Sixth Man, ‘He’s a Starter on Most Teams!’

After the Boston Celtics went on to defeat the Chicago Bulls 123-119 on November 4, Jayson Tatum was asked in his postgame interview about how important Malcolm Brogdon is to the team. Tatum praised Brogdon for his skillset and sacrifice.

“He’s been terrific for us,” Tatum said. “Just that veteran presence off the bench that is a starter on most teams in the league, and that’s sacrificing for the better of the team. It goes a long way, and he impacts the game in every way when he comes in. We needed it all tonight to get the win.”

Tatum continued to praise Brogdon in his postgame presser for his growing comfortability with the team.

“As the days go on, he’s just getting more and more comfortable in the system and being who we need him to be. Obviously, anytime you go to a new team, I guess that you’re trying to find yourself, trying to fit in. I think more and more each game, he’s just being the player he’s always been,” Tatum said.

Al Horford’s Thoughts on Brogdon’s Performance

After the Celtics defeated the Bulls, Horford told reporters that he believes Brogdon has gotten better since he first started playing with the Celtics, which is benefiting the play of their second unit.

“He continues to get better as everything is going on,” Horford said. “I felt like, at the beginning, he was coming in trying to find his way in, and now he’s being very assertive, being very determined, taking advantage of his opportunities, but he’s really propelling that second unit.”

Horford added that Brogdon’s improved play will serve to make the team better once everyone on the team gels together.

“Now that’s something that I feel like, once we click, that will take us to another level. It’s exciting to see him be that confident and already showing these kinds of games like he’s putting together,” Horford said.

Brogdon Challenges Second Unit

During Brogdon’s postgame presser, he said that he has issued a challenge to the Celtics’ second unit to be among the top second units in the league.

“I’ve been telling them, ‘We’ve got to be the best second team in the league. We gotta embrace that. We are the second team. We’re going to be the best in the league, and we’re going to take full ownership of that,’” Brogdon said.

Brogdon then referenced their poor performance in their first matchup against the Bulls as to why it’s important for them to play well against good teams.

“I thought it was unacceptable how we came out when we were in Chicago,” Brogdon said. “The first team came out and played a great first seven, eight minutes, and we came out and really laid an egg. I did not want to repeat that, especially against this Chicago team… I want us to be prepared and learn how to beat this team and beat good teams down the stretch. Especially coming in and just being ready and adding onto what the first team is doing.”