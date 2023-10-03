Jayson Tatum Reveals Celtics Pitch He Made to Damian Lillard

After Damian Lillard made his trade request, Jayson Tatum reached out to sell him on coming to the Boston Celtics. During an October 3 interview on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s

“Toucher and Rich,” Tatum revealed what he said to Lillard.

“Dame is someone I have a really great relationship with, known him for a long time,” Tatum said, as transcribed by MassLive’s Brian Robb. “We played on Team USA together, won a gold medal, so somebody I talk to frequently. I told him Boston would love to have you if he ever considered it.”

Per Shams Charania, Lillard wanted his next team to be the Miami Heat upon making his trade request, which Tatum respected. However, he still floated the idea to Lillard anyway.

“I wasn’t trying to change his mind,” Tatum said. “When someone has their mind made up, you have to respect it. We talk on FaceTime from time to time, so every once in a while, I would tell him Boston is a great place if you didn’t know.”

Lillard wound up with the Milwaukee Bucks instead, which means that one way or the other, the Celtics would have to through him regardless if they wanted to make it back to the NBA Finals. One can’t help but wonder what the Celtics would have sent back in exchange for Lillard.

Jayson Tatum’s Thoughts on Jrue Holiday Trade

Though the Celtics failed to come away with Lillard, they got quite a consolation prize with Jrue Holiday. During Media Day on October 2, Tatum explained why he’s looking forward to playing with Holiday.

.@jaytatum0 talks the #Celtics two major deals this Summer, landing Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porziņģis in Boston #BleedGreen Stream ➡️ https://t.co/506B7OvMuT pic.twitter.com/pl5qAdcEsp — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 2, 2023

“Jrue’s a great player, a great person. (I) had the privilege of being on the same Olympic team two years ago. We won a gold medal. Obviously, he’s won a championship, and he’s as respected as anybody in this league. Just how he carries himself, and how he plays on both ends of the ball. (We’re) very fortunate and lucky to have him,” Tatum said while talking with NBC Sports Boston.

After losing Marcus Smart, Holiday is a quality replacement for the Celtics’ starting point guard, as he, too, is considered one of the league’s best defenders and isn’t too shabby offensively.

Jayson Tatum Says Goodbye to Former Teammates

After it had been reported that the Celtics had acquired Holiday for Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams III, Tatum took to Instagram to say goodbye to his former teammates.

Tatum first praised Brogdon for how he conducted himself in his short time with the Celtics.

“True professional, nothing but love and respect for this guy. Best of luck this year,” Tatum wrote via his personal Instagram story.

Tatum then big farewell to Williams, who he had played with for all of his NBA career up until the trade except his rookie season.

“This one hurt. My brotha right here. Toughest part about this business, appreciate you for everything. Super proud of the player you have become and excited to see how far you take it. Keep striving to be special and never change who you are. My dawg 4L (for life) till we link up again. Nothing but love.”

Jayson Tatum shares a heartfelt goodbye to Rob Williams and Malcolm Brogdon on Instagram pic.twitter.com/9Xy56aETbz — Cameron Tabatabaie 🎃 (@CTabatabaie) October 2, 2023

This is the most roster turnover Tatum has ever dealt with since coming to the NBA, but like he said, he knows that it’s a business.