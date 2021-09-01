Jayson Tatum Shines in Workout Vs. 3x All-Star (Video): Report

Nestled between lukewarm and buzzworthy, the 2021-22 Boston Celtics have a lot going for them ahead of the regular season.

The champion Milwaukee Bucks along with the Brooklyn Nets reign supreme in the Eastern Conference. While Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo takes his victory lap; amidst help raising the franchise’s first championship banner in 50 years, the jury is still out on whether Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving can reach the promised land in 2021.

From the final week of the regular season till Game 3 of its Eastern Conference semifinal matchup against the Bucks, Brooklyn went full-throttle.

2021-22 Eastern Conference Elite: The Bucks, Nets

Entering Game 3 winners of nine of their previous 10 matchups, withstanding a 2-0 lead in their best-of-7 series, the Nets were heavily favored to head to the Eastern Conference finals before a pair of critical injuries, respectively, rattled the star trio’s dominance.

43 seconds in of Game 1, Harden injured his right hamstring before a right ankle sprain in Game 4 ended Irving’s season. Kyrie was forced to take in the remaining three games in street clothes from the sidelines while a deteriorating Harden wasn’t himself, especially in Game 7 — which was when Durant needed the additional offensive firepower the most.

Harden responded from his five-point dud in Game 5 with 16 points and 7 assists in a losing effort — which set the stage for a classic Game 7 matchup at Milwaukee that ended in thrilling fashion. We’ll never know if Durant’s foot-on-the-arc 3-point attempt — which would have forced second overtime in the 115-111 series-clinching defeat — would have salvaged Brooklyn’s season. However, one thing’s certain; the Nets are a force to be reckoned with.

But, what about the Celtics?

How Will Celtics Compare Vs. The Bucks, Nets?

Well, everything’s going according to plan, so far. For the most part, at least. For many, the bulk of the uncertainty lies on the shoulders of Tatum and his All-Star counterpart in Jaylen Brown.

However, as Brown — who’s currently on the mend — continues to rehab his way back from left wrist surgery, all eyes will be glued to Tatum.

And, in many ways, they already are. After a recent photo of a swollen Tatum lifting weights surfaced online, per BasketballIsLife page on Twitter, this week, fans took note of Jayson’s gains in the gym and can’t help wondering if this will be the year they’ll see the third pick in the 2017 NBA draft compile an MVP-caliber season.

Furthermore, Tatum balling out against Washington Wizards All-Star Bradley Beal, New York Knicks’ RJ Barrett, and others, during a recent pick-up game, only added more fuel. In a video posted by Sports Illustrated, per NBA Skills coach Drew Hanlen.

This summer run with Jayson Tatum, Bradley Beal, Spencer Dinwiddie and more has us ready for the NBA season to start 🔥 (via @DrewHanlen) pic.twitter.com/7aIMqNn90z — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 1, 2021

In the video, Tatum’s best highlights include him zooming past Beal for a loud dunk, along with numerous takes to the rim, especially in transition. Through nobody’s fault but Tatum, who continues to elevate his game year after year; expectations have risen.

Blame Jayson for his playoff career-high 60-point performance in Game 3 of the Celtics’ first-round series, which handed a fully healthy Nets team their only playoff loss in 2021. And as Team USA’s sixth man at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, it was Tatum’s contributions that led to a dominating finish by the U.S. — which went far from unnoticed as he helped guide his team to crucial victories that led to Jayson achieving his first gold medal.

