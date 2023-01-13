Jayson Tatum Sends Strong Message To Celtics Teammates: ‘Everybody Has To Sacrifice’

On January 12, the Boston Celtics defeated the Brooklyn Nets courtesy of a huge performance from their bench players.

During his post-game press conference, Jayson Tatum spoke about how all members of the roster need to continue sacrificing individual statistics and accolades if they want to keep pushing toward a return to the NBA Finals.

Jayson Tatum "Everybody has to sacrifice to be on a great team… No individual stat or accolade can measure up to being on a winning team that's having fun" pic.twitter.com/pf5QYHMfVl — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 13, 2023

“Everybody has to sacrifice to be on a great team. We have individual guys that come off the bench that could start on the majority of other teams. We got guys that start that could average more on another team. But anybody will tell you how much fun and rewarding it was last year in the playoffs to keep advancing, keep winning, to make it to the finals. And, no individual stat or accolade can measure up to being on a winning team that’s having fun. There’s nothing better than that,” Tatum said.

Tatum’s comments came after Malcolm Brogdon and Payton Pritchard helped the Celtics find a new gear in the fourth quarter, with the bench duo combining to average 25 points, 2 assists, and 7 rebounds throughout the night.

Marcus Smart Heaps Praise On Brogdon & Pritchard

Following Boston’s 109-98 victory over Brooklyn, Marcus Smart used his post-game press conference to heap praise onto the performances of Brogdon and Pritchard, noting how the two came up big for a Celtics team that was on the second night of a back-to-back.

"Those two really changed the game for us" Marcus Smart praises Malcolm Brogdon & Payton Pritchard pic.twitter.com/36Dmmv5vYz — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 13, 2023

“You just love the way that, like I said, the next guy can step up. Like you you just mentioned, Payton and Malcolm coming in. To be honest, those two and that group with Sam really changed the game for us. They got us on a rhythm, they got our momentum back for us, and we’re proud of those guys,” Smart said.

Smart returned to Boston’s lineup against Brooklyn after a two-game absence and instantly made his presence felt, ending the contest with 16 points, 10 assists, 6 rebounds, and 2 steals while shooting 33.3% from the field and 25% from the perimeter.

Ben Simmons Impressed With Celtics

Ben Simmons is no stranger to a rivalry with the Celtics, having spent most of his career with the Philadelphia 76ers before moving to the Nets. However, when speaking to the media following Boston’s victory, Simmons was complimentary of the Celtics’ brand of basketball.

Ben Simmons on SCORELESS Game vs Celtics | Nets Postgame

“It’s fun, coming in here tonight and playing a team like that, that’s fun, you wanna play the best team. The way they play is just; they’re very together, defensively and offensively. They have some great individuals, but when you put it together, they play team basketball. They know their roles, they share the ball, they’re very consistent,” Simmons said.

Simmons ended the contest with 0 points, 13 assists, and 9 rebounds but was unable to help his team secure a victory against the Celtics in Brooklyn’s first game since losing Kevin Durant to injury.

Boston currently sits second in the NBA for offensive rating and sixth for defensive rating while boasting a 31-12 record, courtesy of a free-flowing team-based offense. The Celtics will now be turning their attention toward the Charlotte Hornets, who they will face on Saturday, January 14 as they search for their 32nd win of the season.