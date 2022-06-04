Jayson Tatum Hits Coach Ime Udoka With Truth Bomb: ‘I Think He Knows That’

Ime Udoka is having a fantastic rookie season as head coach of the Boston Celtics. He’s guided his team into the NBA Finals, presided over a league-leading defense, and seen multiple guys excel under his tutelage.

There’s no question that Udoka is proving himself as a head coach, and that his history as a former player in the league has gone a long way toward his young team buying into his methods. However, during Udoka’s playing days, he was never the topic of conversation like his now, as his skillset placed him firmly among the league’s end-of-bench role players rather than a franchise cornerstone.

Jayson Tatum recently confirmed as much when asked if Udoka was a better coach than he was a player during a recent press conference, “He’s a much better coach than he was a basketball player, and I think he knows that,” Tatum said.

Jayson Tatum, with a smile, on Ime Udoka: “He’s a much better coach than he was a basketball player, and I think he knows that.” — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) June 4, 2022

Regardless of how his playing career turned out, Udoka is currently riding the crest of a wave and is proving himself as one of the better young coaches the league has to offer.

Udoka Please to Finally Get a Shot

Udoka has long been considered one of the better young coaches in the NBA but struggled to take the step from being an assistant to being a head coach. After spells with the San Antonio Spurs, Brooklyn Nets, and Philadelphia 76ers, Udoka finally got his shot when Brad Stevens came calling last summer.

However, Boston wasn’t the first coaching job Udoka had interviewed for, and now he’s motivating himself by proving the other teams who passed up on him wrong. In retrospect, those teams must be kicking themselves, because none of them made it past the second round of the playoffs this season – if they were lucky enough to even qualify for the post-season in the first place.

“It’s something we needed to hear. We were challenged to toughen up and we did.”@ChrisBHaynes on how Ime Udoka's challenge ignited the Celtics' 4th-quarter rally ➡️ https://t.co/MvmkpdxpYi pic.twitter.com/X5ATUuzQt4 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 3, 2022

During a recent interview with Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, Udoka namechecked some of the teams that passed up the opportunity to hire him, although judging by his recent success, it’s fair to assume that everything worked out in his favor.

“You really want me to tell you? Detroit, Indiana, Cleveland. I can go down the list. That was tough because I believe I was ready. But I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of an organization that’s pushing for winning and championships. You can be in a lot of different situations. There are only 30 teams and I get that, but to not be in a rebuild and being in an expectation pressure-filled situation, I wouldn’t trade that in any day,” Udoka told Haynes.

Celtics Close to a Championship

Think back to the end of last season, and how far away from championship contention the Celtics appeared to be. Now, with what is essentially the same core, Udoka has navigated his team through a gauntlet of fire, defeating the Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat, and snatching game one of the NBA Finals from the Golden State Warriors.

Right now, the Celtics are three games away from being crowned NBA champions, and while the NBA Finals is still anybody’s series, the growth of the Celtics under his stewardship is evident in their nightly performances.

If Celtics win the championship, you gotta put Tatum ‘22 up there with Nowitzki ‘11 as far as going through the gauntlet. — A. Ware (@aarjordan310) May 30, 2022

Udoka has instilled a toughness within his team, they’re no longer easy to bully, or susceptible to shrinking under the brightest lights. Now, they’re a roster containing the Defensive Player of the Year, multiple All-NBA defensive players, and an All-NBA First Team wing that’s developing into a superstar before our very eyes.

The Celtics may or may not win a championship this season, but one thing’s for sure: Jayson Tatum is right, Ime Udoka is a far better coach than he was a player.