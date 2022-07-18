Celtics Insider Sounds off on 19-Year-Old Summer Star

There were some impressive showings this summer for the Celtics’ only pick of the 2022 NBA draft, Alabama guard J.D. Davison. He exploded for 28 points and 10 assists in a win over Memphis and closed out the summer set with 17 points and 10 assists in the finale against the Nets.

He also signed a two-way contract with Boston just ahead of the summer opener, which put gave him a bit of security heading into the Las Vegas slate. There was much to like in his five-game showing, including the 8.2 assists that led the tournament and the 46.7% 3-point shooting, as well as his toughness on the defensive end.

But, lest ye need reminding, this was only summer league. The Davison hype train has limited capacity, at least this early on in the 19-year-old’s career. It’s not likely that coach Ime Udoka, who was hesitant to use young players last year, will see much of Davison next year.

As Heavy Sports insider Steve Bulpett, who has covered the Celtics for decades, put it, Davison is not likely to see much floor time in Boston this year. “He’s a guy that, check in during the year on him, see how he is doing, but I am not sure there are minutes for him on this team,” Bulpett said during a YouTube discussion on the Celtics. “Where’s he gonna play?”

Davison Fit the Scouting Report

Indeed, Davison did show some of the downsides of his still-developing game during his time in Las Vegas. He has a tendency to play out of control and can be turnover prone, averaging 3.0 turnovers per game in the 30.3 minutes he played. His outbursts from the 3-point line could be impressive, but he came in with a rap as a streaky shooter and showed that, too—he was just a 30.1% 3-point shooter during his one season at Alabama.

“He is a total developmental player,” said Bulpett, who was on hand to watch Davison throughout his time at Summer League. “He was, it is weird when you read a guy’s scouting report and damn if he didn’t check very box on the scouting report when he was out in Vegas. The good, the bad, the ugly, all that stuff. He needs to get better control but we’re talking about a guy who’s played one year of college basketball and needs to understand the game on this level.”

Davison will likely get ample time in Maine to raise his level and the hope is that he can work with veteran pros like Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White during practice to up his game.

‘Try to Tame a Lion’

If there was one thing that stood out about Davison, it’s that he is prone to streaks of wildness, but he can excel as he brings those under control. That is an easier task than taking a too-lax player and trying to get him to be more intense.

“One of my favorite Doc Rivers quotes is, he said, ‘I’d rather try to tame a lion than teach a housecat to fight,’” Bulpett said. That applies to Davison.

After his debut, Davison talked about his game and what he’s trying to do different. “Go out there and lead, talking. I usually lead by example, now I am out there being a leader, vocal,” he said. “When they hear my voice it’s just going to mean something to the team and I think get the team going sometimes.”

Leadership and intensity are two keys to his game. “A lot of my defense, just defensively being a dog on the defensive end. A lot of getting my team involved, also being a leader on the court as a point guard. Just moving on, I can get better, move my team better, I can put them in certain spots and be there on the defensive end,” he said.