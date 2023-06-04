Ex-Celtic Jeff Green Shouts Out Kevin Garnett For His Influence

Former Boston Celtics wing Jeff Green has had a lengthy NBA career. Green is entering his 16th NBA season playing for his 12th team, the Denver Nuggets. In that time, he’s played with some great NBA players, including Kevin Garnett. Green shouted out his former Celtics teammate while talking with reporters on June 3.

“When I was with Boston, I didn’t talk much. I was very quiet. But now, I can’t stop talking, so I guess to a small extent, I’m like [Kevin Garnett]. I think being vocal is big. I think that’s something that a player should get comfortable with when you’re younger,” Green said.

Green then got more specific on what Garnett used to tell him back when they were teammates.

“He used to tell me all the time, ‘You gotta speak up. You gotta talk. You gotta talk!’ continually. I hear him, but being comfortable in that situation of doing is tough to step out of your comfort zone. I didn’t realize that until late. I wish that was something that I did earlier. I think he’s one that sticks out because that’s something I should have started earlier.”

Garnett and Green were teammates on the Celtics from 2011 to 2013, but Green missed the entire 2011-12 season because of an aortic aneurysm.

Kevin Garnett Lambasts Celtics After Game 7 Loss

Garnett was none too pleased with the Celtics after blowing Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. On the June 2 episode of “KG Certified,” Garnett singled out the Celtics’ bad energy.

“I watched the first two minutes of how the C’s came out! I don’t like that energy! That’s not energy to beat you!” Garnett exclaimed.

Garnett then compared how the Celtics of his day used to approach pivotal games that he believed the current Celtics did not have.

“One thing I know, Lord, when P (Paul Pierce) get in there, he had two types of P’s. One P where he was like, ‘All right, come on y’all. I’m saying we should beat these guys. I don’t want to be out here all day,’ boom, we get out of here. When P wanted to blow somebody out, P get in the huddle and go… ‘Hey look, let’s go ahead and send a message to these n****s right here.’ We finna get in, and that energy was like, ‘Aw s***, we gorilla tonight!’ They didn’t have that.”

Paul Pierce Urges Celtics to Add Sam Cassell

With the Celtics eliminated from the playoffs and with multiple assistants set to leave this offseason, Paul Pierce suggested a familiar face join the Celtics’ coaching staff.

“You can’t keep bringing in new voices,” Pierce said on that same episode of “KG Certified.” “I’m going to add to what I got right now. I’ve got to add to it. It’s already good! I’ve got to add to it. It’s already there. So, I’m bringing Mazzulla back, but maybe I’m bringing in a veteran coach, like Sam Cassell. Some influence on the bench. Respect. A champion. Been a coach. Understands what it takes.”

Cassell played for the Celtics from 2008 to 2009, where he won a title with the team in 2008. He is currently an assistant coach with the Philadelphia 76ers.