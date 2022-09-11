Laker Legend Pays Respect to Celtics Icon at Ceremony

On September 10, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame held their ceremony for its newest inductees, which include Manu Ginobili, Swin Cash, Tim Hardaway, Del Harris, George Karl, Lindsay Whalen, Theresa Shank Gentz, Marianne Staley, and Bob Huggins. Before the ceremony started, Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West came out to pay tribute to the Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell, who passed away on July 31.

“To be considered among the very best, you must be willing to lay it on the line against the very best,” West said. “I was lucky enough to learn this first hand when facing off against Bill Russell and the Boston Celtics. Bill was the ultimate competitor on the court and a remarkable human being off of it. In his own way, he made all the lives he touched a little bit better. That’s why he’ll be missed. Especially by those who were fortunate enough to know him.”

Tonight's @Hoophall Enshrinement Ceremony began with a tribute to the great Bill Russell 💚 pic.twitter.com/yaDDc8S6AO — NBA (@NBA) September 10, 2022

Russell faced off against West six times in the NBA Finals during their playing days – 1962, 1963, 1965, 1966, 1968, 1969 – though Russell and the Celtics came away victorious every time. West would later become an NBA champion in 1972 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1980.

Miami Heat Legend Praised Russell

After West was done speaking, Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning also spoke highly of Russell, as he praised Russell for his impact both on and off the court.

“The championships Bill Russell won, and his professional feats and triumphs are well-documented and unmatched,” Mourning said. “It is, however, his impact on society as a champion for social justice that is the root of our profound admiration for him.”

“Bill had a deep love for people. That drove his passion for civil and human rights. For many, his life and legacy are our north star — a beacon of inspiration and hope. As a role model with great principles, the mentorship and friendship Bill provided are all things that can never be quantified or forgotten. We will deeply miss our mentor, our friend, his gigantic smile and infectious laugh. Bill left this world a better life than when we found it.”

Mourning spent the majority of his career with the Heat, making five of his seven all-star appearances with them while also going on to win a title with the team in 2006. Mourning was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014.

George Karl Sounds Off on Celtics Legend

On September 10, former NBA Head Coach George Karl went on Sirius XM NBA Radio to talk about some of the better players during his time as a coach in the league, among them being Ray Allen, who Karl coached from 1998 to 2003.

“The guy that I feel I failed with a little bit, as a Hall of Fame player, a great player, is Ray Allen,” Karl said. “I think Ray Allen was one of the few players who had a better career after he was done with me.”

Does George Karl have any career regrets as he heads to the Hall of Fame?@CoachKarl22 tells @Jumpshot8 & @DarthAmin he wishes he did more with Carmelo Anthony & Ray Allen. #22HoopHall pic.twitter.com/2aDV1i3C8S — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) September 10, 2022

Allen made it to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2001 with Karl coaching him but went on to win two championships with the Celtics and the Heat following his tenure with the Bucks. He also made an All-NBA second team in 2005 when he played for the Seattle SuperSonics.