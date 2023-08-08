Joe Mazzulla’s Celtics Future Receives Straightforward Response

The Boston Celtics find themselves coming off their third Eastern Conference Finals appearance in four seasons. Despite failing to clinch their second consecutive Finals berth in the process, C’s governor Wyc Grousbeck seems satisfied enough to keep the club largely intact for another go at glory, which includes holding onto Joe Mazzulla as head coach.

“He took us within one game of the best record in the league and then one game of being in the Finals, as a rookie coach,” Grousbeck said during an interview with Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe. “So I’m comfortable and happy to have Joe as head coach.”

New: My 1-on-1 with Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck, who discussed what’s next, a potential sale of the team, Mazzulla’s future, Ime’s NBA return, and a lot more. https://t.co/sUZ2K8pNBN — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) August 7, 2023

Though there have been many mixed reactions regarding Mazzulla’s efforts during his first season leading the title-hopeful Celtics, for months now Himmelsbach has suggested that the 35-year-old is likely to remain holding the clipboard on the sidelines.

Grousbeck has only further strengthened his presumed safe job security during their recent sit-down.

Joe Mazzulla ‘Committed to Winning’ Title With Celtics

Joe Mazzulla’s job status was by no means the only thing Grousbeck brushed upon while discussing the Celtics coach with Himmelsbach, and he would gush over the head man by highlighting his championship-driven mentality.

“We were in an interesting situation at the beginning of last season and Brad strongly recommended Joe for the job. And Brad feels even more strongly about him now, and I agree. Joe handled that initial transition, and eventually the entire season, incredibly well. He’s got world-class intensity, drive, and knowledge. He is fully committed to winning a championship with this group. It’s all he thinks about,” Grousbeck said. “Every breath he takes is about making the Celtics better and doing a better job as a coach. He’s all-in.”

Despite being thrust into the interim head coach label prior to the start of the 2022-23 campaign following the suspension of former headman Ime Udoka, Mazzulla, through trial and tribulation, wound up performing admirably in such a role.

Whilst learning on the fly (Mazzulla had never held the position of head coach at the professional level prior), he would help guide the Celtics to the second-best record in the entire association at 57-25 and, as Grousbeck noted in his interview with the Globe, had Boston one win away from claiming their second straight Eastern Conference crown.

Now with a year of experience and a full offseason of proper preparation under his belt, heading into 2023-24 C’s fans are hoping to see a much more successful turnout than their runner-up efforts last year.

‘Door Remains Open’ For Celtics, Blake Griffin Reunion

With two roster spots now officially open following the decision by the Celtics to waive Justin Champagnie, CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning suggests that Boston may wish to consider the possibility of reuniting with veteran big man and current free agent, Blake Griffin.

Per his report, Brad Stevens has yet to write off such an idea.

“I’ve heard the door remains open for his return despite the distance from family and his home on the West Coast,” Manning wrote.

5 threes for Blake Griffin ‼️ 👀: 15 PTS, 5/7 3PM Celtics lead 72-64 on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/z8OH621EZq — NBA (@NBA) February 9, 2023

Manning would continue to note that signing Griffin would likely come at a relatively low cost for the Celtics, stating: “His veteran status allows the team to sign him for a second-year salary on the cap sheet — $2 million this year — actually less than (Justin) Champagnie would’ve made.”

The six-time All-Star posted averages of 4.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game with the Celtics in 2022-23 while shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from distance.